Venezuela is well aware the US is actually leading an effort to topple President Maduro, but isthe country's Foreign Minister told RT.Hitting back at the Western pressure,Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza gave an inteview to RT Spanish on Sunday. Without further ado, he accused Washington of spearheading what he said an effort to overthrow democratically elected President Nicolas Maduro. "The US government is not just behind the coup but is leading it. We are focused on neutralizing Washington's attacks."Adding to a US-led pressure for President Maduro to step aside, Spain, France, Germany and the UK on Saturday issued the elected leader an ultimatum, calling on Maduro to call for new elections within eight days.Arreaza commented. The Venezuelan government will scrutinize ties with countries who backed the opposition but will not put too much emphasis on it.Nevertheless, Caracas will keep the door open to any talks with pro-Western opposition led by Juan Guaido. The opposition leader declared himself interim president last week, garnering support or recognition from the US and an array of other nations."Everyone should know that we are in constant contact with the Venezuelan opposition," said Venezuela's top diplomat. Last December, the government was close to reaching a deal with them but they walked out of the talks after consulting with the State Department. At any rate, Caracas stays ready to engage its opponents.Seizing the opportunity, theIt is impossible to push for change in Venezuela by actually attacking it or siding with its enemies, Arreaza stated.The government also remains in constant talks with the American-led domestic opposition, which continues to avoid any meaningful dialogue unless approved by the US."The people of Venezuela can freely decide whether they want to follow the road of the revolution, left-wing politics, progress, or whether they want to follow the path of neoliberalism and imperialism," the Foreign Minister offered.