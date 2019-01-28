Zero visibility in Saint-Lary-Soulan, France (the Pyrenees) this morning, January 28. Report: @el0rri / @MeteoPyrenees pic.twitter.com/3ZoWB9D3RT — severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) January 28, 2019



Heavy snowfall in Andorra (the Pyrenees) today, January 28. Report: @verolinediaz / @MeteoPyrenees pic.twitter.com/e1YEROCiSU — severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) January 28, 2019



Fresh +50 cm of snow in Saint-Lary-Soulan, France (the Pyrenees) this morning, January 28. Report: @intersportpyrenees / @MeteoPyrenees pic.twitter.com/AzmPeHPsf4 — severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) January 28, 2019



It has been snowing heavily in the Alps over the weekend andThis time it is the Western Alps and France and Western Switzerland that is seeing the biggest snowfalls,and many at least 30cm.But it has been snowing again in the Eastern Alps which saw huge accumulations between Christmas and mid-January, resorts in Austria have posted up to 50cm of snow in the last 24 hours.The snowfall caused disruption to some of the classic World Cup races in Austria and Germany including the re-arranging of races at the Hahnnekamm in Kitzbuhel with the downhill unusually brought forward to a Friday run before the snow really started and the slalom run in the Saturday slot instead.The snowfall has also led to the avalanche danger warning level, particularly applicable to off-piste skiers and boarders, to be moved up to level 4, the level below the very highest and most dangerous, in several parts of the Western Alps.J2Ski is forecasting that the snowfall will continue through the week ahead at varying levels of intensity with most areas in the French Alps expected to get at least 50cm by the end of the weekend