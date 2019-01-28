, an official of the Office of Civil Defense regional office (OCD 11) said.Krisel Hermosora, 12, from Barangay Bayabas, Nabunturan has not been found since she was swept away by strong water current of the Handorumog River.Based on Pagasa's Thunderstorm Advisory No. 1 issued at 12:15 p.m. on Monday, moderate to heavy rains with lightning and strong winds due to thunderstorms will be experienced over portions of Surigao del Sur (Marihatag, San Agustin, Barobo, Tagbina, Hinatuan, Bislig, Lingig); Davao Oriental (Boston, Cateel, Baganga) and may affect nearby areas which may persist in one to two hours.The national weather bureau advised the public to take precautionary measures against the impact of the thunderstorms which include flashfloods and landslides.The Mindanao weather forecast issued at 4 a.m. Monday stated that the northeast monsoon affecting the whole country will bring cloudy skies with light rains to Caraga and Davao region.The rest of Mindanao will be partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated light rains. Strong winds from the Northeast will prevail over the eastern sections of Mindanao and the coastal waters. Elsewhere, moderate to strong winds coming from the Northeast with moderate to rough seas are expected.Meanwhile as of 11:50 a.m., Monday, Davao Del Norte Electric Cooperative, Inc said that power lines have been restored in Laak, Sawata, New Corella, and Poblacion Kapalong, while Poblacion Asuncion and Talaingod are still on its way for restoration.About 2:42 p.m., of the same day, Guadalupe to Tuganay road has become passable for all types of vehicles.The local government of Nabunturan, through an executive order, announced the cancellation or suspension of classes yesterday due to heavy rains in affected areas.Schools whose classes were suspended were day care centers of Barangay Magsaysay, Basak, Magading, Mipangi, Sta. Maria, and Purok 2 Poblacion; Magsaysay Elementary School; Magsaysay National High School; Mipangi Elementary School; Magading Elementary School; Sta. Maria Elementary School and Basak Elementary School.