more than 1.8 meters of snow had accumulated in the town of Yuzawa in central Japan's Niigata Prefecture.

Heavy snow has blanketed mountainous areas of eastern and western Japan, mainly on the Sea of Japan coast.The Meteorological Agency says the snowfall is due to a winter pressure pattern and a strong cold air mass.The heavy snowfall has already peaked and is likely to subside gradually.Up to 15 centimeters of snow is forecast in the 12 hours through Sunday evening in Niigata and Nagano prefectures and the northern Kanto region. Up to 10 centimeters are expected in the Kinki region.Weather officials are advising people to be on the alert for avalanches, lightning strikes and gusty winds. They are also warning people to be prepared for possible traffic disruptions.