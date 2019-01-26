*World Weather* Deep snow in north Algeria yesterday, Jan 24th - thanks to سام مسعودي for the report! pic.twitter.com/jZOltvg9Ez — severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) January 25, 2019



Snowfall in Setif downtown, Algeria yesterday, Jan 24th



Blizzard in Batna and snow in Constantine, Algeria today, Jan 25th



*World Weather* The southern side of the Mediterranean - Setif, Algeria yesterday, January 24!



Quite some frehs snow also in Ain Drahem, Tunisia this morning, Jan 25th



While the victims were retrieved over the last 48 hours, around 100 people have been rescued in the last 24 hours in more than 17 areas.Algeria's civil protection unit said on Saturday that five people died after being swept away by flood waters. "All the victims have been retrieved over the last 48 hours after being swept away by waters in Annaba, El Tarf, Tizi Ouzou and Tipaza," the civil protection body said.Salvage operations took place in more than 17 areas and around 100 people have been rescued in the last 24 hours.the civil protection unit said, adding "snow clearing operations are progressing".Elsewhere in North Africa, neighbouring Tunisia's interior ministry said on Friday two people were killed by flooding and cold weather, after heavy snowfall.Source: AFP