© Claude Road Fire Brigade



creating a line of fire more than 800 kilometres long.

Fire crews in Tasmania are preparing for what is expected to be the most dangerous day for bushfires due to hot and windy weather.Residents have been told to enact their bushfire survival plans with 29 out-of-control fires burning across the state.The bushfires have already ripped through more than 66,000 hectares,A total fire ban remains in place.