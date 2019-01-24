© Unknown



Kim Jong Un, chairman of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK), chairman of the State Affairs Commission of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea and supreme commander of the Korean People's Army, met the delegation to the second DPRK-U.S. high-level talks that had visited Washington D.C. of the United States.On January 23, Supreme Leader of the Party, state and army Kim Jong Un met the members of the delegation led by Kim Yong Chol, vice-chairman of the WPK Central Committee, and listened to the results of the visit.He was reported about the details of the visit during whichand also had negotiations with thebetween the two countries. He was presented by Kim Yong Chol aUpon receiving the good personal letter sent by President Trump, the Supreme Leader expressed great satisfaction.Kim Jong Un said that we will believe in the positive way of thinking of President Trump, wait with patience and in good faith and, together with the U.S., advance step by step toward the goal to be reached by the two countries of the DPRK and the U.S.Expressing satisfaction over the results of the talks and activities done by the DPRK delegation in Washington D.C., the U.S., he set forth tasks and orientation for making good technical preparations for the second DPRK-U.S. summit high on the agenda.