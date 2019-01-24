Earth Changes
6 miners dead, 1 missing in Agusan Norte landslide, Philippines
The ManilaTimes
Thu, 24 Jan 2019 18:49 UTC
Erma Suyo, PDRRMO Agusan del Norte officer, said the incident happened in the border of Santiago and Jabonga towns in the province, in the vicinity of Mount Manpuhaw.
Suyo said her office had no idea about the landslide until a lone survivor was brought to a local hospital and related the incident.
Based on a police report, the miners were identified as Rene Gan-ungunlligan, Ramil Iligan, Casiano Iligan, Tata Salasay, Rex Pening, Jay-I Matanog and one with an alias of Gang-gang. The miners were all from Barangay Hinapuyan, Carmen in Surigao del Sur.
It was not determined, however, who the missing victim was.
Suyo said the area had been declared a "red zone" because of the increased presence of the New People's Army (NPA), the armed wing of the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP), and the lack of military and police personnel.
Based on the report of the Philippine National Police (PNP) in Caraga, the miners were on their way to the mountain for supposed treasure hunting.
The mountain was accessible only by a four-wheel vehicle in four kilometers, habal-habal (motorcycle) in five kilometers, walking for 8 to 10 hours in 17 kilometers that included crossing two rivers.
Maj. Gen. Felimon Santos, commander of the military's Eastern Mindanao Command, said however, that the problem with the NPA would not affect retrieval operations.
"No problem with NPA. Troops are doing their best. They are only having a hard time because it is a landslide incident while the recovery is ongoing," Santos said.
Suyo also said civilians were taking part in the recovery of the bodies as the wife of one of the victims even hired about 20 persons to transport the bodies to Cabadbaran City.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- Kalashnikov sales soar despite Western sanctions
- The Federal Reserve confesses it's sole responsibility for all recessions
- Chechen court ruled to forgive $135M citizen gas debts; Gazprom fights back
- Syrian PM Kamis: Economic sanctions behind the difficulty of delivering oil, food
- Rare photos: European refugee camps in Syria during height of WWII
- 6 miners dead, 1 missing in Agusan Norte landslide, Philippines
- UK government comes out in support of Venezuela's Juan Guaido, after attempted coup - UPDATES
- Unintelligent? Plants can both 'smell' and 'hear'
- Study finds building blocks of life arrived on Earth when it collided with planet
- Idlib offensive coming? Russia blames Turkey for terrorist growth in Idlib, ceasefire on brink of collapse
- Getting desperate: Netanyahu denounces 'propaganda' Israel TV channels as brainwashing public ahead of elections
- Alibaba billionaire Jack Ma warns tech revolution may cause World War III
- Explosion rocks area near Russian Embassy in Damascus
- Putin vows to launch first Russian-built nuclear plant in Turkey in 2023
- Russian crypto guru to RT: Forget bitcoin, get ready for blockchain revolution
- China forecasted to surpass US in total retail sales in 2019
- China could completely cut off investment into Silicon Valley amid Huawei bust-up
- School in Russian Far East under fire for allegedly letting mobsters give sex-ed lecture to middle school boys
- Trump gives in to Pelosi, will delay SOTU address until gov't shutdown is over
- Planetary collision that formed the moon made life possible on Earth
- The Federal Reserve confesses it's sole responsibility for all recessions
- Chechen court ruled to forgive $135M citizen gas debts; Gazprom fights back
- Syrian PM Kamis: Economic sanctions behind the difficulty of delivering oil, food
- UK government comes out in support of Venezuela's Juan Guaido, after attempted coup - UPDATES
- Idlib offensive coming? Russia blames Turkey for terrorist growth in Idlib, ceasefire on brink of collapse
- Getting desperate: Netanyahu denounces 'propaganda' Israel TV channels as brainwashing public ahead of elections
- Putin vows to launch first Russian-built nuclear plant in Turkey in 2023
- China could completely cut off investment into Silicon Valley amid Huawei bust-up
- Trump gives in to Pelosi, will delay SOTU address until gov't shutdown is over
- Labour MP Richard Burgon in court for Sun 'Nazi images' libel case
- Is Integrity Initiative a minion of Big Brother or a gang of flim-flam artists?
- Skirmishes erupt across Venezuela as US, allies endorse pretender 'President' Guaido
- Washington thinks it has appointed Venezuela's president
- Get 'em young: French TV indoctrinates children about 'Russian fake news'
- Command-and control economy: Washington DC Metro deal with Chinese firm for new subway cars on verge of being nixed by Pentagon
- Mayor Bill de Blasio & the 'socialistic impulse'
- Michael Cohen: A desperate man
- Scottish independence leader Alex Salmond REARRESTED as British state continues crackdown on dissent
- The White Helmets, alleged organ traders & child kidnappers who should be condemned, instead receive praise from mainstream media
- His pomposity Mike Pompeo says Trump will reveal peace plan following Israeli elections
- Kalashnikov sales soar despite Western sanctions
- Alibaba billionaire Jack Ma warns tech revolution may cause World War III
- Explosion rocks area near Russian Embassy in Damascus
- Russian crypto guru to RT: Forget bitcoin, get ready for blockchain revolution
- China forecasted to surpass US in total retail sales in 2019
- School in Russian Far East under fire for allegedly letting mobsters give sex-ed lecture to middle school boys
- Argentine football star Emiliano Sala missing presumed dead as plane disappears over English Channel
- Avid runner is a hitman: His GPS watch tied him to a mob boss murder
- Dept of Justice study shows that gun control laws don't work because criminals obtain their guns illegally
- Bryan Singer again accused of rape and molestation of underage boys as more accusers come forward
- Lebanon's economy looking desperate as search for cash infusion continues
- Covington Catholic's Nick Sandmann: I wasn't smirking, I was just smiling
- Longest US gov shutdown in history: 800,000 federal workers to miss second paycheck, some IRS employees stay home
- Flashback: Spanish tennis star Rafael Nadal defies injury and age to win record 11th French Open title
- Al Nusra terrorists suffer 'heavy losses' after attacking Syrian army in Idlib
- Lawyer for Covington Catholic families gives media 48 hours to 'retract and correct' smears
- Thank you, APA, for showing me my toxic masculinity
- New York legislature votes to legalize abortion up to birth, let non-doctors commit abortions
- The Left owns the bigotry at the heart of the Covington affair
- Hostage taking during bank robbery ends with five senseless deaths in Sebring, Florida
- Rare photos: European refugee camps in Syria during height of WWII
- Could mysterious death of Alexander the Great be explained by an infection?
- ANOTHER one! Skeleton with elongated 'alien' skull discovered in southern Russia
- The British roots of the deep state and how its round table infiltrated America with the 'The Integrity Initiative'
- 4,500 year old stone circle discovered in Aberdeenshire, Scotland - UPDATE
- Million $ treasure trove unearthed: Items owned by disgraced Russian princeling found in Uzbekistan
- Memos reveal: Israel began nuclear weapons program without telling government or Knesset
- DNA computational analysis identifies an unknown human ancestor
- Where the books weren't burned: Baghdad's ancient library preserved in the chaos of war
- Russia's Paradise Lost: How National Geographic saw Crimea, before the coup
- An ancient relative of humans shows a surprisingly modern trait
- "Incredibly rare" prehistoric forest found in UK's Western Isles
- Fossilized teeth reveal unknown prehistoric human relatives
- After Israel slaughtered Gaza during 'Cast Lead', Obama admin met with Israeli generals to counteract damning Goldstone Report and get Israel's story out
- Weevil in earthenware shed light on Jomon rituals
- Tending the dying in the 19th century
- As Xenophon saw it: Leadership, horsemanship and Socrates dancing
- 700,000 years old skull discovered in Greek cave in 1959 shatters Out of Africa theory
- Easter Island statues may have been built near sources of fresh water
- The dancing plagues that struck medieval Europe
- Unintelligent? Plants can both 'smell' and 'hear'
- Study finds building blocks of life arrived on Earth when it collided with planet
- Planetary collision that formed the moon made life possible on Earth
- Freak wave recreated in laboratory mirrors famous Hokusai's 'Great Wave'
- Earthquakes make gold veins in an instant
- Undiscovered tiny capillaries may exist inside bones
- Declassified UFO docs reveal Pentagon's tech wishlist: Warp drives, invisibility cloaks, manipulating extra dimensions and more
- Mars and the mysterious streaks that continue to puzzle scientists
- Europe's plans to mine the moon could spark a new space race
- Deep quakes reveal that magma is moving beneath an ancient German volcano
- Mystery orbits in solar system outermost reaches, not caused by 'Planet Nine'
- Discovery South Africa: Fossils reveal the 'missing link' in human evolution
- How our brains distinguish between self-touch and touch by others
- Plants sense passing bees and respond by producing sweeter nectar
- Remains of tiny, strange creatures discovered in 'lost' Antarctic lake
- Another blow to 'junk' DNA theory: Global function found for introns in budding yeast
- Saturn acquired its rings relatively recently shows new data from NASA's Cassini
- Eugene Wigner's scientific treason: The connection between physics and math is a miracle
- Scientists want to use CRISPR to make one spicy tomato
- Cross-border bridge connecting Russia & China will be completed in 2020
- 6 miners dead, 1 missing in Agusan Norte landslide, Philippines
- Tropical storm brings torrential rain to parts of Mozambique
- Dead birds found scattered along road in Blue Springs, Missouri
- 26 killed, thousands displaced in South Sulawesi floods, Indonesia (UPDATE)
- Unusually wild, wintry weather hits Western Australia
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Winter Storms Indra & Harper - Record cold Boston - Falling iguana alert
- Australia heatwave: Dozens of wild horses found dead at dried-up waterhole
- Wild Canadian winter: 11 feet of snow, days of -65C windchill
- WATCH: Popocatepetl volcano erupts in Mexico
- Thousands of migrating birds found dead at Salton Sea, California
- Roads turn white as rare hailstorm hits Lahore, Pakistan
- Storms dumped nearly 8 feet of snow in 7 days at Squaw Valley ski resort in California
- Rare waterspout reported in Pakistani waters
- USGS: 6.7-magnitude earthquake hits Prince Edward Islands region
- Temperature extremes: Russia down to nearly -60 °C, Australia scorching at nearly 50 °C on January 18, 2019
- Severe snow falls in the Austrian Alps
- Thousands of birds found dead in Western Australia's 'most important' inland wetland
- Child mauled to death by stray dogs in Odisha, India
- Landslide kills 3 people in Abbottabad, Pakistan
- Several dead after floods and landslides in Antananarivo, Madagascar
- Meteor fireball seen flying over eastern Texas
- Best of the Web: Astronomical odds? Meteor strikes moon during 'Super Wolf Blood Moon' eclipse
- 'Rattled my whole trailer': Mysterious boom heard, felt in Delta, Colorado
- Bright meteor fireball blazes over Shetland, Scotland
- Dozens report seeing meteor fireball over northern New England
- Mystery surrounds 'massive flash and boom' over Somerset, UK
- Meteor fireball reported over Cape Town, South Africa
- Giant fireball caught on home security cameras in Michigan
- Meteor fireball lights up night sky over Edmonton, Alberta
- Strange noise heard in the skies of Malacca, Malaysia
- Strange sounds heard in Greenland's skies
- Dash cam captures meteor fireball flying over southern British Columbia
- Hundreds report seeing bright meteor fireball over East Coast, US
- Strange lights in the sky spark interest in west Texas
- 'Green flash' spotted in the skies above Nottinghamshire, UK
- Mystery 'sonic' booms are hitting Desert Hot Springs, Southern California, almost daily (Update)
- Mysterious 'explosion' heard in southern Hertfordshire, UK
- Mysterious house-shaking 'boom' cracks across northern Indiana (again)
- No word on what caused mysterious 'boom' heard, felt across northern Utah
- Astronomer says meteor fireball sighted over New Zealand the brightest he's ever seen - UPDATE: Space Junk reentry
- How super is your poo? The search for 'super poo donors' for fecal transplants
- Should you take probiotics if you need to take antibiotics?
- France becomes first country in Europe to ban all five pesticides killing bees
- The 'dream team' for the cold and flu season
- NY Times editorial on vaccines is a pseudoscientific mess!
- EAT-Lancet's plant-based planet: 10 things you need to know
- Mitochondria play an unexpected role in killing bacteria
- Costco is pulling Roundup from their stores and will no longer sell the carcinogen
- Brain hacking: Heavy use of wireless devices changes brain structure in children
- The high cost of hormone-disrupting chemicals
- Food and Chemical Toxicology Journal: MiRNAs from GMO foods could affect gene expression patterns in humans
- Ebola "popping up unexpectedly and proving impossible to control"
- It's the brain-altering drugs stupid: Opioids, SSRIs, anti-psychotics, benzodiazepines & suicidality
- Qi Gong: What is it?
- Experimental "vaccine" for celiac disease in the works
- WHO says vaccine hesitancy ranks with Ebola and HIV as global threats
- SOTT Focus: The Health & Wellness Show: The Power of Prayer
- Time to set the record straight: Even low levels of glyphosate are unsafe
- Vaccine skepticism in Australia now punishable by 10 years in jail
- What does Monsanto's 'Roundup' do to you?
- The 'silent treatment' is a sign of an unhealthy relationship
- Is DNA to blame? - Should killers with a violence gene get lighter sentences?
- Yes, the rich and famous actually are quite narcissistic
- Proper breathing brings better health
- How to unwind your busy monkey mind
- 'We hear what we listen for' - The art of listening well
- The APA guidelines are wrong. It's ok to be stoic, competitive, dominant and aggressive - but don't take it to the extreme
- Flashback: Carl Sagan said 'reincarnation deserves serious study': Years later the results of those studies are in
- Why does it feel good to see someone fail?
- SOTT Focus: The Truth Perspective: You University: The Value and Art of Self-Education
- How to go on a low-information diet
- Science has debunked the link between video games and real violence
- An alternative to the APA's new sexist guidelines for working with men and boys
- Plants actually know when they are eaten and send distress signals
- Five revelations for finding your true calling, according to psychology
- The prolonged suffering of avoidant grievers
- A lovely but pernicious story: How the self-esteem myth has damaged society
- SOTT Focus: The Truth Perspective: The Myth of Symptoms: Why Most People Are Actually Mentally Ill
- Couples show more humor and tenderness toward each other as marriage progresses
- The mental side of physical exercise: Nick Goolab tackling self-doubt head on
- Area 51 whistleblower Bob Lazar appears on Larry King's show
- Harry Reid urges senators to push for more substantial UFO research
- 'Weird red sphere' filmed over South Carolina's Kiawah Island on Christmas Eve
- More mysterious electrical sky events over Dublin, Juarez and amazing explosions in Kenner, Louisiana
- Sightings of UFOs and strange phenomena increasing over New Zealand
- Remains of missing Wisconsin teacher found near a popular hiking spot in Slovenia, officials say
- Sky over NYC lit up with mysterious blue light as Queens residents report explosions
- Radar anomaly seen across Illinois, Kentucky possibly part of war games?
- UFO? North Carolina fisherman captures video of lights multiplying over ocean
- Texas resident records mysterious 'cigar-shaped' object in the sky - 'motionless for 20 minutes'
- UFO caught on camera in Kamloops, British Columbia
- Pilots report close encounter with a UFO off the coast of Ireland, or was it a meteorite?
- Fast moving flying saucer filmed over Lake Tahoe
- Bizarre case of Angelique, the electric poltergeist girl
- Mysterious green object spotted just above the surface of Jupiter
- Mysterious glowing trails captured on camera by stunned residents of northern China
- Strange lights filmed during storm over Myrtle Beach, South Carolina spark UFO theories
- New sightings of Ogopogo - Canada's Loch Ness Monster
- 'Hunt for the Skinwalker'- First video released from UFO-obsessed billionaire's haunted ranch
- Mysterious hole shoots out flames for nearly an hour in Arkansas: Satan 'ruled out'
- The lighter side: Petrov & Boshirov's European adventures turned into board game in Russia
- Dog accidentally ran half-marathon after being let out for a pee - and she finished 7th!
- Are you or a loved one suffering from toxic masculinity? Know the warning signs
- Canadian intelligence reports claim Russia stealing magnetic North
- Brexit vote delayed till 30th of February announces May
- Finishing touches put on new breed of cat
- Ocasio-Cortez continues to claim she grew up on the streets of Mos Eisley
- Loud death threats bring Aussie cops to investigate!
- Kentucky cops publicly mourn the tragic loss of a Krispy Kreme donut truck
- #ICYMI 2018 in review - Part 2: Thai boys, Brexit, blimps and getting away with murder
- Prize-winning clown 'deeply offended' by misuse and misrepresentation of the word 'clown' to describe politicians
- #ICYMI runs down 2018: Mad Max Britain, Trump, and the great Novichokking - (Part 1)
- Cats will be cats!
- Longstanding American tradition of staying in the Middle East indefinitely, broken by Trump
- "Stupid Woman" the nicest thing anyone has called Theresa May in months
- How the cookies crumble: Gingerbread men banned at Scottish Parliament in drive to 'stamp out sexism'
- Parrot tries to order items using Amazon's Alexa
- Titania McGrath: "I now understand how Nelson Mandela felt"
- Wild beaver spotted in supermarket looking for the perfect Christmas tree
- Traditional Krampus Run around the Munich Christmas Market
Quote of the Day
Many Euro-Atlantic states deny or reject their own roots, including their Christian roots which form the basis of Western civilization. In these countries, the moral basis and any traditional identity are being denied - national, religious, cultural, and even gender identities are being denied or relativized. There, politics treats a family with many children as juridically equal to a homosexual partnership; faith in God is equal to faith in Satan. Many people in European countries are actually ashamed of their religious affiliations and are frightened to speak about them. Their leaders then try to force this model onto other countries. I am deeply convinced that this leads to the degradation and primitivization of culture globally, including deeper demographic and moral crises in the West.
Recent Comments
Well, I guess everyone can stop worrying about Nibiru now.
According to Helena Blavatsky (author of 'Secret Doctrine') her source, the Master Khoot Hoomi (immortalized in the Beatles tune as the "Master...
WWIII is going to happen..its just a matter of when. When we produce more bullshit than goodness,when we can't agree on anything to fight the...
No one plays games with the Russians Because,they have a bad habit of visiting the gamers in the dark of night,and finishing the game off. Good...
The headline We the people would have paid a shite load of money for the Dept of Justice to formulate that idea.