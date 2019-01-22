© Gessl Patrick



Austria is snowed under — to the delight of skiers and the horror of homeowners. Even older Austrians are amazed by the amount of snow that's fallen in a matter of days. Soldiers, firefighters and volunteers are helping in the most affected areas.Austria is used to dealing with large amounts of snow,Meanwhile, in Saalfelden in the state of Salzburg, the Austrian army's helicopter unit has been taking to the air to pinpoint unstable snowpack that could trigger avalanchesafter using a trail that was closed due to unsafe conditions. Still, at ski resorts like Saalbach-Hinterglemm, the mood is upbeat. Here the snow is good for business and a source of pleasure for holidaymakers.Source: Deutsche Welle