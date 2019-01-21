Floods affected several communes of Bujumbura,
Floods affected several communes of Bujumbura, Burundi, from 17 January 2019.
The Red Cross in Burundi reports that torrential rain and flooding in Bujumbura has left at least 10 people dead and over 100 homes damaged or destroyed.

The heavy rain and flooding began late on 17 January, 2019, causing severe material damage as well as fatalities in Nyakabiga (3), Musaga (1) and Kanyosha (6). The communes of Buterere and Kinama, among others, were also affected.

Burundi Red Cross, civil protection police and authorities are carrying out needs and damage assessments. Red Cross volunteers have helped in evacuating those affected and administering first aid.

Flood and landslide prone Bujumbura

Bujumbura is the former capital, and Burundi's main port and largest city, with a population of around 500,000.

Flooding in the city in April and May last year damaged or destroyed hundreds of homes and affected thousands of residents.

At least 6 people died in a landslide in March 2018 in the Buterere neighbourhood of the city.