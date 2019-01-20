Over a hundred animals of a goatherd have died under mysterious circumstances in Ramban town, puzzling the officers of the sheep husbandry department.Muhammad Haneif, a resident of Halla Dhandrath, at present Ashari Nai Basti, Ramban, claimed that more than one hundred of his goats have died due to some mysterious disease in Nai Basti of Ramban town,. As soon as the results come, we will have a better picture," a sheep husbandry officer said.Sheep husbandry officer, Ramban, Dr Vikas Gupta, while talking to Greater Kashmir, said that the department has not received any complaint regarding an epidemic from any area.He added, "The department has summoned experts from Jammu. They will also collect samples from the dead goats to ascertain the real cause behind the deaths."