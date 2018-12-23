At least 50 cows were mysteriously found dead near Landaduali village under Aska block in Ganjam District on Thursday. The incident has triggered panic among the locals.According to reports, five cowmen of the village were engaged in grazing over hundreds of cows this morning. The cattle were seen grazing just like another day, butFarmers and concerned residents rushed to the area to find out how such a tragedy could have happened with their cattle.On being informed, the veterinary doctors and officials reached the spot to ascertain the cause of untimed deaths of the cattle.