A Washington Post columnist is being put on blast for a tweet that apparently rolls 'Russiagate' hysteria, anti-Semitism, and Nazi-esque conspiracy theory together.columnist Isaac Stone Fish tweeted on Wednesday.Articles on the great Russian boogeyman are ten a penny in 2019, but why Fish - who is Jewish - thought this particular niche needed to be filled is anyone's guess. Accusations of anti-Semitism and poor foresight flowed on Twitter."Here's a Washington Post columnist taking one of the central tenets of Nazism - that Jews harbored covert loyalty to Moscow - and urging US media outlets to investigate and expose the US Jews of today guilty of similar allegiance to Moscow," he wrote. "This is real, unadorned anti-semitism."Fish doubled down, claiming that "Many Jews - and other intellectuals - in the 1930s did support Stalin" and arguing that "Many Jews today are surprisingly sympathetic towards Putin."Fish did not back up his claims.Its members, however, were drawn from multiple faiths, many of them seeing the party as an alternative to the capitalism that led to the Great Depression.Given the heavily loaded historical context, commentators were perplexed at Fish's tweet.Fish then tripled down, calling Putin-supporting Jews "the useful idiots of our generation compared with the NYC-based former shtetlnicks who saw Stalin as a savior."With no substantial proof of 'Russian collusion' or 'Russian meddling', something else is needed to sell stories on the 'scary Russians'. To that end, comparing the Russians of today with the villains of the past is one schtick that the mainstream media seemingly never gets tired of.