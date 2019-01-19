The 6.0-magnitude earthquake was registered on Friday near the Mexican Pacific coast, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.The tremors hit the Northern East Pacific Rise at 16:40 GMT, 1,026 kilometers (about 640 miles) northeast the Mexican city of Acapulco.The epicenter of the earthquake was located at the depth of 10 kilometers.There are no reports about any injured, or killed people by the earthquake. No tsunami alert has been declared.The Mexican Pacific coast is located in the so-called Ring of Fire, a seismically active zone that is often hit by powerful earthquakes.