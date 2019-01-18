Radical changes of identity, happening suddenly and in very brief intervals of time, have proved more deadly and destructive of human values than wars fought with hardware weapons.

-Marshall McLuhan, Laws of Media: The New Science

Legions of Unreason (The Outer Limits of Liminality)

The attributes of liminality are necessarily ambiguous. . . Liminal entities are neither here nor there; they are betwixt and between the positions assigned and arrayed by law, custom, convention and ceremonial."



-Victor Turner, The Ritual Process: Structure and Anti-Structure (95)

Rene Girard, Mimetic Violence & Scapegoating

Everybody tends to merge his identity with other people at the speed of light. It's called being mass man.



- Marshall McLuhan, Understanding Me: Lectures and Interviews (p. 268)

The Mass Man: Collective Negative Identity & the Abolition of Individuality

When the whole world is globalized, you're going to be able to set fire to the whole thing with a single match.

-Rene Girard

The progressives have joined the patriarchy party and don't even know it.

Probably most people reading this-especially if they spend a lot of time on the Internet-are aware of the growing phenomenon of "social justice warriors" with hair-trigger mouths and clicking mice, fiercely practicing intolerance in the name of tolerance.Earlier this year, in the small (pop: 6000) Canadian town where I live, a group called Culture Guard were scheduled to speak at the local Royal Canadian Legion. The subject was a nationwide, multi-leveled educational program called SOGI (Sexual Orientation Gender Identification), ostensibly directed towards encouraging "tolerance."The event was cancelled after the Legion received 900+ email complaints, including threats. Much to my surprise, the reaction on Facebook to this was mostly gushing gratitude that this diabolical hate group had been righteously silenced. Two fairly typical comments: "Hope we've run these poisonous haters out of town" and "No bible thumping flatlander would dare show their face because hate has a weak foundation."One concept I have found invaluable for navigating the increasingly incoherent-and explosive-social landscape is that of liminality. This is an anthropological term (coined in the early twentieth century by folklorist Arnold van Gennep) that refers to the quality of ambiguity or disorientation in the middle stage of religious rites. Later on, anthropologist Victor Turner used it to describe how ceremony masters usher ritual participants from one state to another, as in a coming of age ritual. The liminal stage is the intermediary one in which the initiate is on the threshold (l?men) between his or her old status and a new, as-yet unknown one. More recently, the philosopher Rene Girard (among others), applied the term to sociopolitical and cultural conditions. And not a moment too soon, since we have now entered a time in history when ambiguity and disorientation have assumed epic proportions.The problem that isn't being addressed by the snake oil salesmen is that the problems underlying liminality are not primarily social problems but psychological ones. This means they can't be addressed with social reforms or new ideologies.In periods of sustained liminality, as now, the structures we rely on become by their nature unreliable. TA single Tweet can set us off; even a Tweet that fails to get retweeted becomes proof that the world is going to Hell-or that we are.These kinds of interpersonal flame-wars seem like a distorted case of what Turner called "rites of status reversal," when "the underling comes uppermost." Turner writes: "at certain culturally defined points in the seasonal cycle, groups or categories of persons who habitually occupy low status positions in the social structure are positively enjoined to exercise ritual authority over their superiors; and they, in their turn, must accept with good will their ritual degradation" (Turner, 102, 167). This exact scenario played out recently at Evergreen College. Even the fact this article is written by a "privileged" white man and depends on the works of other white men as primary sources makes it ipso facto offensive to some people.In "Violence in the media," media prophet Marshall McLuhan wrote, "Violence, whether spiritual or physical, is a quest for identity and the meaningful. The less identity, the more violence."This creates a free-for-all-a climate of social contagion-in which mimetic violence potentially escalates; this in turn creates the corresponding need for a scapegoat-an other-to unify the attention of the group and stabilize the community. Within larger communities such as a nation, an individual scapegoat is not enough, so entire groups are targeted.(see Steven Hitlin 2013). In order to provide the guidance, support, and reassurance of stability, a societal system-the institutions it creates and the values it upholds-must give the impression of being unchanging, solid, and fundamental. They can't be merely the products of human minds trying to work out the best way to organize a community; they must assume the status of holy writ, natural law, or scientific fact."Let us be willing to remold society by redefining what it means to be a human being in the 20th century, moving into a new millennium." (Hillary Clinton)In times of artificially perpetuated liminality, as now, a particular kind of collective identity arises as a compensatory mechanism, a negative identity that affirms itself by negating what it is "not." When the other is identified as not merely a single individual but a large, somewhat amorphous group of individuals, it becomes unclear where exactly the line between the community-identity being affirmed and the "other" being negated lies.The surest way to avoid becoming the other-to avoid being negated by one's community-is to participate in the negation of the designated other. To refuse to do so is to implicitly affirm the other, which is to negate one's own identity-i.e., affiliation with one's group. Witness the piece of ritual theater that played out at Evergreen State College, when participants at a 2016 Equity Council meeting were enjoined to get in an imaginary canoe-representing the Sate Equity Plan-as a way to signal their solidarity with the campus activists. While an Indian drumbeat and a recording of crashing surf played in the background, the audience was warned there was a "binary choice" between being allies of the State Equity Plan or "becoming enemies."We see this in how socially marginalized people-usually following a period of perceived or actual persecution-are encouraged to identify and take pride in their marginalized status (gay pride, black pride, transgender pride, etc.), and to assert their right to exist separately from the larger social community, as individuals. This leads to their being incorporated into the larger collective, integrated, or assimilated into the multi/monoculture. The right to be different is asserted, then, not as an end in itself, but as the means of becoming the same.As this homogenization-in-the-name-of-individuality agenda advances, the potential for mimetic violence increases. In Turner's "status reversal" rituals, taboo-breaking and totem-smashing was consciously enacted in a kind of Community Theater (which is what ritual is).All this is symptomatic of unconscious, divided, behavior, or schismogenesis. The progressives in my town guarding the culture from its former guardians didn't realize that the SOGI agenda is self-devouring because sexual orientation is cancelled out, negated, by gender identification.Right-wing libertarianism advocates the primacy of the individual; Left-wing socialism speaks for the primacy of the collective.The final ritual sacrifice is the idea of individuality itself-or possibly the individual him- or herself, if Girard is right about human sacrifice being "the revelatory yet menacing dynamic that animates the whole of this civilization" (Things Hidden Since the Foundation of the World, p. 138).All this goes a way to explaining why every disagreement has started to feel like a battle-not just for our sanity, but for our very existence, and why the feeling of being in an unsafe space is contagious. As a white male "edgeman" mostly content to be condemned to the margins, I am starting to feel like an endangered minority, myself, caught inside an electronic effigy of McLuhan's mass-man, waiting for that fatal spark.