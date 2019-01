Listen live, chat, and call in to future shows on the SOTT Radio Network!

For many the power of prayer can heal emotional, spiritual and physical pain and illness. Therapeutic applications like intersessory prayer, laying on of hands, meditation and mindfulness are just a few of the practices that constitute 'prayer'. What, exactly, is a prayer anyway? How do those who 'feel it's power' know it works?Researchers in the field of 'Neuro theology' argue that evidence supports a direct 'health bonus' for religious and spiritual people. What does the medical literature say about the healing potential of prayer? There have been over 1,600 published articles looking into the topic of prayer and healing. Join us on the Heath and Wellness show as we discuss the power of prayer.And stay tuned for Zoya's Pet Health Segment where the topic will be pet therapy.01:07:49