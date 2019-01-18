© AFP / Andrew H. Walker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA

We would never try to overtly sexualise our child. But if he wears something that makes him feel beautiful, what right do I have to stop him wearing that dress because it might cause people to think things they shouldn't be thinking? It's a circular problem.

People are not going [to watch drag queens] for their personality, they are not going there because they think they are intelligent or charming, although charm may be part of the persona. They are going there for this other part of it.

A photo showing a 10-year-old Canadian drag queen posing next to a half-naked adult performer sparked outrage online. But the boy's mother thinks it's all OK and the child is not overtly sexualized.The world of drag queens - male performers taking on exaggeratedly female personas and taking to the stage - may seem like an inappropriate place for minors. After all, sexuality plays a major part in a drag performance, and the common wisdom is that sexualizing young children for entertainment is a taboo.The picture was taken by photographer and writer Jonathan Turton while working on an article for the London-based magazine Huck, which writes about different subcultures. It didn't make it into the final story, but there are other photos.The cover picture shows Mélançon-Golden, who goes by the stage name Queen Lactatia, wearing the same outfit and a pink wig with his legs spread wide and sitting on a sofa next to his mother."It was a balanced piece about the subject, which ironically probed the issue of sexualizing children. I'd urge anyone to actually read the article before passing judgement," he wrote.In the article, Mélançon-Golden's mother Jessica indeed speaks about the apparent sexualization of her son in drag performances. But she denies doing anything inappropriate."Drag is an adult arena and that's where people question our judgement. So we have to censor things. He knows there are adult aspects of drag that he's not allowed to apply to his show," she said.The article mentions conservative speaker Ben Shapiro, who is described as an "alt-right mouthpiece and fierce critic of child drag queens", who criticized the mother of another child drag queen for exploiting him "for attention." The "child drag debate" is an example of "the widening gap between Liberals and Conservatives in North America and beyond" in the age of Donald Trump, Turton believes."Anyone who knows the history of drag queens knows that there is a sexual component. Is it the only component? No. But it's a large part of it.Amitay stressed that he would not pass a judgement on this particular case, but there is a record of professional performers finding it hard to maintain personality without seeking attention from large audiences. A child drag queen may be put at higher risk of developing such problems, he believes.