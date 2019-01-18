Puppet Masters
Swiss court overturns arrest of Russia's Gazprom assets which Ukraine claims were seized
RT
Fri, 18 Jan 2019 16:41 UTC
The Stockholm arbitration court had previously ruled that all payments from Gazprom's subsidiaries would be transferred to Swiss bailiffs.
"On January 16, a court of the canton of Zug (Switzerland) decided to completely cancel its decision of May 29, 2018, on imposing interim measures in Switzerland against shares of Gazprom in Nord Stream AG and Nord Stream 2 AG and Gazprom's rights of claim against these companies," Gazprom said.
The latest court decision is a part of an ongoing litigation between Gazprom and Naftogaz that started back in 2014, when the two energy producers lodged mutual claims over supply and transit contracts.
The news came shortly after the CEO of Ukraine's Naftogaz Andrey Kobolev told journalists that Gazprom-owned assets had been arrested in three European countries.
Last year, the Stockholm court ruled that the Russian company pay for a shortfall in the delivery of gas to Ukraine, awarding Naftogaz $2.6 billion in compensation. Gazprom appealed the verdict, and notified the Ukrainian firm of terminating the gas-delivery contracts. Naftogaz in turn took legal steps to seize Gazprom's assets in Europe.
The contract for the supply of natural gas from Russia to Ukraine, signed in early 2009, was set to expire by the end of 2019. Under the terms of the agreement, Ukraine was to buy 40 billion cubic meters of gas a year with the annual volume increasing to 52 billion cubic meters from 2010.
However, Ukraine's Naftogaz opted to stop buying the contracted volume in November 2015, replacing it with reverse gas supplies from European countries. The step was seen by Russia's Gazprom as a breach of contract.
Commenting on the latest ruling by the Swiss high court Naftogaz Commercial Director Yuriy Vitrenko said the court found no Gazprom's assets to arrest in Switzerland. According to the top-manager, Nord Stream AG and Nord Stream 2 AG had notified the court that the previous ruling on the seizure was impossible to implement.
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- Labour councilor Maya Evans to RT: British elite reap benefits of Saudi-led war on Yemen
- Data hog: Surgery performed remotely on pig via 5G some 30 miles away
- US and N. Korea begin talks aimed at arranging second Kim-Trump summit
- Child drag queen poses next to almost-naked adult counterpart sparking outrage, but mother says boy not sexualized
- Surprise: Genius behind man-hating Gillette ad is a radical feminist
- Swiss court overturns arrest of Russia's Gazprom assets which Ukraine claims were seized
- Russian investigators: Gas leak is the main version of house blast on NYE, don't trust claims by terrorists
- 2 Su-34 fighter-bombers collide mid-flight in Russia's Far East
- Reinforcing northern flank: Russian Arctic troops to get first Pantsir-SA air defense system in 2019
- WADA team completes data-gathering mission to Moscow
- Woman refused abortion by Dublin hospital despite new legislation
- Tesla shares tank amid news the company is slashing its workforce and Model 3 production issues
- Offensive McJesus statue to be removed from Israeli museum after violent protests erupt in Haifa
- What's occurring at Fukushima since the meltdown in 2011
- Israel evicts another Palestinian family to replace them with illegal squatters
- CO2 rise shrinks Sahara Desert by whopping 8%! 700,000 sq km of added vegetation
- UK gov fighting FoI request over involvement in arts 'counter-terrorism' propaganda
- Earth's shifting magnetic pole may confuse your cell phone
- Censorship: Facebook removes hundreds of accounts 'linked' to Russia's news outlet Sputnik
- Leaks concerning undue UAE influence at the Center for American Progress leads to two staffers being fired
- Labour councilor Maya Evans to RT: British elite reap benefits of Saudi-led war on Yemen
- US and N. Korea begin talks aimed at arranging second Kim-Trump summit
- Swiss court overturns arrest of Russia's Gazprom assets which Ukraine claims were seized
- Reinforcing northern flank: Russian Arctic troops to get first Pantsir-SA air defense system in 2019
- UK gov fighting FoI request over involvement in arts 'counter-terrorism' propaganda
- Censorship: Facebook removes hundreds of accounts 'linked' to Russia's news outlet Sputnik
- Leaks concerning undue UAE influence at the Center for American Progress leads to two staffers being fired
- Weaponizing space & dreams of new tech: US missile defense review in a nutshell
- How Israel's anti-BDS agenda became a US priority
- Putin's visit to Belgrade: NATO, church and brotherhood of arms
- Ocasio-Cortez, show us how it's done & donate 70 percent of your income to the government
- Psychologist Epstein details how Google manipulations may have shifted up to 4.6 million votes in 2018 election
- Steny Hoyer walks back remarks, claims State of the Union 'not officially canceled'
- Tulsi Gabbard and the pendulum of war and peace
- Best of the Web: Pure GOLD: Trump cancels Pelosi's use of US Air Force military plane for world trip... as she prepares to board!
- Interesting timing: Four American soldiers killed in explosion in Kurdish-held Manbij, Syria - UPDATE
- Cohen says Trump directed him to rig online polls
- Huawei or the West's way: Which kind of spying comes with your phone?
- Pelosi: Requests Trump postpone State of the Union address due to shutdown, or deliver it in writing - huh?
- Ex-CIA Director Brennan, who pushed Russiagate probe, now backs off collusion theory (but not really)
- Child drag queen poses next to almost-naked adult counterpart sparking outrage, but mother says boy not sexualized
- Surprise: Genius behind man-hating Gillette ad is a radical feminist
- Russian investigators: Gas leak is the main version of house blast on NYE, don't trust claims by terrorists
- 2 Su-34 fighter-bombers collide mid-flight in Russia's Far East
- WADA team completes data-gathering mission to Moscow
- Woman refused abortion by Dublin hospital despite new legislation
- Tesla shares tank amid news the company is slashing its workforce and Model 3 production issues
- Offensive McJesus statue to be removed from Israeli museum after violent protests erupt in Haifa
- What's occurring at Fukushima since the meltdown in 2011
- Israel evicts another Palestinian family to replace them with illegal squatters
- James Corbett: Propaganda Watch: Top secret Russian brain-frying microwave technology in Cuba - UNMASKED!!!
- Oy vey! Erratic Roseanne Barr to go to Israel and give anti-BDS speech to Knesset
- Why the Silk Road from Europe to China bypassed the 'dead-end' Ukraine
- 'He's cute!' Putin receives a fierce and loyal Balkan sheepdog puppy
- Reserve military officers on 'standby' in event of no-deal Brexit
- Japanese hotel fires half its robot staff for annoying guests
- Model claiming to have information on links between Trump and Russia gets deported from Thailand
- 14 y.o. boy with airsoft gun shot and killed by Tempe police
- The Bachelor and Gillette - Society's double standards for male and female behavior
- Due to mass migration, Denmark has changed in a single generation
- An ancient relative of humans shows a surprisingly modern trait
- "Incredibly rare" prehistoric forest found in UK's Western Isles
- Fossilized teeth reveal unknown prehistoric human relatives
- After Israel slaughtered Gaza during 'Cast Lead', Obama admin met with Israeli generals to counteract damning Goldstone Report and get Israel's story out
- Weevil in earthenware shed light on Jomon rituals
- Tending the dying in the 19th century
- As Xenophon saw it: Leadership, horsemanship and Socrates dancing
- 700,000 years old skull discovered in Greek cave in 1959 shatters Out of Africa theory
- Easter Island statues may have been built near sources of fresh water
- The dancing plagues that struck medieval Europe
- Laser technology shines light on South African lost city of Kweneng
- Evidence shows that nuns may have been involved in production of medieval manuscripts
- Ancient petroglyphs suggests that a meteor has been observed in ancient times in Morocco
- Dozens of decapitated skeletons unearthed in mysterious ancient cemetery
- Ancient urban villa with one of the earliest examples of ancestor worship discovered in Egypt
- Anonymous letter from alleged MI5 agent claimed British knew of Enniskillen bomb plans
- Red Sea: Ancient Egyptian war-elephant fortress discovery
- The dark history of the ADL: Terrorism, organized crime, pedophilia and murder
- Surfers ear: Why do Panama's ancient skulls show signs of damage by cold?
- The 60th Anniversary of the Cuban Revolution: An Unprecedented Chapter in World History
- Data hog: Surgery performed remotely on pig via 5G some 30 miles away
- CO2 rise shrinks Sahara Desert by whopping 8%! 700,000 sq km of added vegetation
- Earth's shifting magnetic pole may confuse your cell phone
- Salt-free drinkable water comes at a cost
- Chaos in the body tunes up your immune system
- New scale for electronegativity rewrites the chemistry textbook
- Electromagnetic stars
- Russia's Academy of Sciences begins work on countering 'hazards' from outer space
- Researchers can now grow perfect blood vessels in a petri dish
- Genes reveal clues about people's potential life expectancy
- Pointless? CERN lays out plans for even bigger €21-billion super-collider
- Something only EU can explain: Asteroid 6478 Gault 'suddenly sprouts a comet-like tail'
- Scientists spot a strange quadruple star system 146 light years away
- The world is running out of phosphorus
- Large, rotating black holes could be used as portals for hyperspace travel
- Machine breaks normal rules of light
- 200 million yr old dolphin-like 'sea monster' skull revealed in 3D
- Royal Society's "New Trends in Biological Evolution" - A bloodless revolution
- Newly discovered asteroid 2019 AS5 just had a close flyby with Earth
- Scientists find links between brain damage and religious fundamentalism
- Snow depths in the Alps reach 6 metres (20 feet)
- Woman fatally attacked by 4 pit bull terriers in Joshua Tree, California
- More dead whales found along the southern Gulf coast in Thailand
- Warmest first half of January ever recorded in Seattle since the 1890's
- Environment Canada issues rare special weather statement for Montreal
- Circumzenithal arc appears over southeast Michigan
- Sierra resorts can count snowfall totals in feet - here's what they look like on Thursday, January 17
- Magnitude 6 quake jolts Nicobar Islands region
- Shallow 6.1-magnitude quake hits Bismarck Sea off Papua New Guinea
- Shiveluch volcano starts erupting in Russia's Far East
- Volcano erupts in southern Japan, no evacuation warning
- Road near Delhi Metro station caves in, vehicles trapped in huge sinkhole
- Two pit bull terriers kill 5-year-old girl in South Africa
- Mass fish die off and 'burnt' smell reported around Mayotte, source of strange seismic event that 'shook' the planet last November
- Storm dumps up to 18 inches of snow in a day on Lake Tahoe resorts, blizzard warning issued for next 24 hours
- Debunking the latest WaPo Antarctic ice propaganda piece
- Turkey hit by harsh winter, snowfall
- Red tide episode kills record number of sea turtles around Florida
- Best of the Web: ENORMOUS 'spinning ice disk' appears on river in Maine - Largest one yet?
- California storms bring fear of devastating mudslides in fire-ravaged areas
- Mystery surrounds 'massive flash and boom' over Somerset, UK
- Meteor fireball reported over Cape Town, South Africa
- Giant fireball meteor caught on home security cameras in Michigan
- Meteor fireball lights up night sky over Edmonton, Alberta
- Strange noise heard in the skies of Malacca, Malaysia
- Strange sounds heard in Greenland's skies
- Dash cam captures meteor fireball flying over southern British Columbia
- Hundreds report seeing bright meteor fireball over East Coast, US
- Strange lights in the sky spark interest in west Texas
- 'Green flash' spotted in the skies above Nottinghamshire, UK
- Mystery 'sonic' booms are hitting Desert Hot Springs, Southern California, almost daily (Update)
- Mysterious 'explosion' heard in southern Hertfordshire, UK
- Mysterious house-shaking 'boom' cracks across northern Indiana (again)
- No word on what caused mysterious 'boom' heard, felt across northern Utah
- Astronomer says meteor fireball sighted over New Zealand the brightest he's ever seen - UPDATE: Space Junk reentry
- Bright meteor fireball captured over western Japan, 'bang and rumbling' reported
- Unexplained home-shaking boom rocks residents of northern Indiana
- Loud boom and bright flash as meteor fireball streaks over Twin Cities
- Texada Island, Canada resident witnesses flashing ball of light, 'definitely a meteor'
- Meteor fireball lights up the sky over southern Japan
- Vaccine skepticism in Australia now punishable by 10 years in jail
- What does Monsanto's 'Roundup' do to you?
- Weedkiller Roundup banned in France after court ruling
- Melbourne hospital to conduct magic mushroom trial for end-of-life patients
- Surprise, surprise: Government data show average American significantly larger than in the past
- Tylenol damages the brains of children, research reveals
- Vegans take 'twice as many sick days' as their carnivore colleagues
- Researchers successfully turn breast cancer cells into fat to stop them from spreading
- Is sunscreen the new margarine?
- Almost no children in France are medicated for ADHD: Here's how they identify & treat it taking a holistic approach
- Health dangers of eating fruit
- Shocker: Vegans 'take twice as many sick days' as meat eating colleagues, report says
- Scientists confirm elderberry beats the flu, prevents colds & strengthens immunity
- The great cholesterol deception
- Is marijuana as safe as we think?
- How sugar, alcohol and caffeine affect inflammation
- Study finds: Early puberty in girls linked to cosmetic chemicals
- New research shows marijuana can alter DNA in sperm
- Vaccine shot killed famed cancer doctor in minutes from "total organ failure", state-run media desperately tries to cover it up
- Damage control: Newsweek Op-Ed absurdly lies that vaccination entails no health risks
- Why does it feel good to see someone fail?
- SOTT Focus: The Truth Perspective: You University: The Value and Art of Self-Education
- How to go on a low-information diet
- Science has debunked the link between video games and real violence
- An alternative to the APA's new sexist guidelines for working with men and boys
- Plants actually know when they are eaten and send distress signals
- Five revelations for finding your true calling, according to psychology
- The prolonged suffering of avoidant grievers
- A lovely but pernicious story: How the self-esteem myth has damaged society
- SOTT Focus: The Truth Perspective: The Myth of Symptoms: Why Most People Are Actually Mentally Ill
- Couples show more humor and tenderness toward each other as marriage progresses
- The mental side of physical exercise: Nick Goolab tackling self-doubt head on
- Why children are ready to shift toward more independence around age 4
- The scents of heaven: Frankincense and myrrh
- Clean your room! The problem with completing household chores in a timely manner
- Information overload: Attention is not a resource but a way of being alive to the world
- Women who emotionally abuse men
- Happy Moo-Year: Dairy cows are the new therapy dogs, helping college students de-stress during finals
- Are people forgetting how to read?
- Are memories reliable? Expert explains how they change more than we realize
- Harry Reid urges senators to push for more substantial UFO research
- 'Weird red sphere' filmed over South Carolina's Kiawah Island on Christmas Eve
- More mysterious electrical sky events over Dublin, Juarez and amazing explosions in Kenner, Louisiana
- Sightings of UFOs and strange phenomena increasing over New Zealand
- Remains of missing Wisconsin teacher found near a popular hiking spot in Slovenia, officials say
- Sky over NYC lit up with mysterious blue light as Queens residents report explosions
- Radar anomaly seen across Illinois, Kentucky possibly part of war games?
- UFO? North Carolina fisherman captures video of lights multiplying over ocean
- Texas resident records mysterious 'cigar-shaped' object in the sky - 'motionless for 20 minutes'
- UFO caught on camera in Kamloops, British Columbia
- Pilots report close encounter with a UFO off the coast of Ireland, or was it a meteorite?
- Fast moving flying saucer filmed over Lake Tahoe
- Bizarre case of Angelique, the electric poltergeist girl
- Mysterious green object spotted just above the surface of Jupiter
- Mysterious glowing trails captured on camera by stunned residents of northern China
- Strange lights filmed during storm over Myrtle Beach, South Carolina spark UFO theories
- New sightings of Ogopogo - Canada's Loch Ness Monster
- 'Hunt for the Skinwalker'- First video released from UFO-obsessed billionaire's haunted ranch
- Mysterious hole shoots out flames for nearly an hour in Arkansas: Satan 'ruled out'
- The mysterious Min Min lights of Australia: Is there a scientific explanation for the phenomenon?
- Are you or a loved one suffering from toxic masculinity? Know the warning signs
- Canadian intelligence reports claim Russia stealing magnetic North
- Brexit vote delayed till 30th of February announces May
- Finishing touches put on new breed of cat
- Ocasio-Cortez continues to claim she grew up on the streets of Mos Eisley
- Loud death threats bring Aussie cops to investigate!
- Kentucky cops publicly mourn the tragic loss of a Krispy Kreme donut truck
- #ICYMI 2018 in review - Part 2: Thai boys, Brexit, blimps and getting away with murder
- Prize-winning clown 'deeply offended' by misuse and misrepresentation of the word 'clown' to describe politicians
- #ICYMI runs down 2018: Mad Max Britain, Trump, and the great Novichokking - (Part 1)
- Cats will be cats!
- Longstanding American tradition of staying in the Middle East indefinitely, broken by Trump
- "Stupid Woman" the nicest thing anyone has called Theresa May in months
- How the cookies crumble: Gingerbread men banned at Scottish Parliament in drive to 'stamp out sexism'
- Parrot tries to order items using Amazon's Alexa
- Titania McGrath: "I now understand how Nelson Mandela felt"
- Wild beaver spotted in supermarket looking for the perfect Christmas tree
- Traditional Krampus Run around the Munich Christmas Market
- Gollum actor Andy Serkis trolls Theresa May in hilarious Brexit video: "We's in a nasty mess my precioussss"
- Teen quits Walmart with epic rant
Quote of the Day
By their fruits, ye shall know them
- Matthew 7:16
Recent Comments
Neptune and the Dancing Plague [Link]
I love how some defend China even at the expense of truth and human rights. Sorry, monosodium glutamate originated in Japan...not China. But the...
We need to show Gillette that if they are going to take sides on political and social issues then they better be ready to take the consequences of...
I really don't know if Russia and to some extent China have developed everything they say they have, or if there is some bluff. Either way Mad...
One of the most insipid articles I've ever read on SOTT in 10 years. It claims the plan of 70% in taxes over $10m/yr for the 0.001% is faulty...