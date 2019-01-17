© ITAR-TASS/Alexander Petrov



Volcanologists have registered increased activity at the Shiveluch volcano since the start of DecemberVolcanologists have registered an eruption of the Shiveluch volcano in Russia's Far East, the Kamchatka Volcanic Eruption Response Team (KVERT) told TASS on Thursday."The eruption of the Shiveluch volcano has startedKVERT said.Volcanologists have registered increased activity at the Shiveluch volcano since the start of December.Scientists do not rule out that this may mean that a powerful eruption is about to happen.The volcano is 3,283 m high. It last erupted in 2010.