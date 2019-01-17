Shiveluch volcano
Volcanologists have registered increased activity at the Shiveluch volcano since the start of December

Volcanologists have registered an eruption of the Shiveluch volcano in Russia's Far East, the Kamchatka Volcanic Eruption Response Team (KVERT) told TASS on Thursday.

"The eruption of the Shiveluch volcano has started. Lava is coming down the slopes," KVERT said.

Volcanologists have registered increased activity at the Shiveluch volcano since the start of December. Over the last weeks, the volcano has been shooting colums of ash into the air almost every day. Scientists do not rule out that this may mean that a powerful eruption is about to happen.

The volcano is 3,283 m high. It last erupted in 2010.