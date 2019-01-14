© AP /Firdia Lisnawati



Mount Agung in Bali erupted on Thursday evening, January 10, at 17:55. The seismograph recorded eruptions with a maximum amplitude of 22 millimeters. The eruptions lasted for 4 minutes and 26 seconds.Centre of Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation (PVMBG) official said that the eruption last night was the second after December 30, 2018. Those were the first after five months of no eruption activities during the series earthquakes that hit Lombok, which began in July last year."Mount Agung has returned to its eruption phase before the Lombok Earthquake," Devy K Syahbana, the PVMBG's head of Eastern Region Volcano Mitigation Subdivision, said on Thursday.Devy said the PVMBG has issued the Orange VONA (Volcano Observatory Notice for Aviation) warning, urging for careful flight activities near the volcano.However, she said that the eruption will not disturb flight activities at Bali's Ngurah Rai Airport in Denpasar, which is located south of the volcano. Devy said Mount Agung's ashes are likely to move towards the west, northwest, and north sides of the volcano.Ahmad Fikri (Contributor)