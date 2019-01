"This treacherous aggression fits within the framework of Israel's attempts to prolong the crisis and the war against the terrorists in Syria, and to raise the morale of the remnants of the terrorist groups acting as its agents. Furthermore, this is another attempt by the Israeli government to avoid addressing pressing domestic problems."

Syrian air defences reportedly repulsed a night-time strike against multiple targets in Damascus on Friday night, with military sources telling national media that most of the missiles were destroyed before reaching their destinations.the Syrian Foreign Ministry said following the IAF's latest attack on its soil.An excerpt from the letter reads:According to the Syrian Foreign Ministry,Earlier, Syrian media reported thatadding that most of the missiles were shot down before reaching their targets. On Saturday, a military source said that theLater, a Ministry of Transport source said that traffic at the airport was not affected by the strikes.Syrian media published multiple videos showing enemy missiles being shot down.The sounds of blasts were first heard in the Syrian capital around 11:30 pm local time, and continued into the early hours of Saturday morning.Friday night's airstrikes were the first since an Israeli attack on Christmas Day which destroyed an ammunition depot outside Damascus and wounded three Syrian soldiers. In that strike, Syrian air defence forces reported having destroyed most of the incoming missiles, which were said to have been launched from Lebanese air space.