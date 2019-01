© Global Look Press/Morukc Umnaber



"The good news is this: The age of self-inflicted American shame is over, and so are the policies that produced so much needless suffering,"



"In just 24 months, the United States under President Trump has reasserted its traditional role as a force for good in this region. We have rediscovered our voice. We have rebuilt our relationships. We have rejected false overtures from enemies."

"Boko Haram is clearly getting richer. Its weapons have shifted from relatively cheap AK-47s in the early days of its post-2009 embrace of violence to desert-ready combat vehicles and anti-aircraft/anti-tank guns."

"[a]t the regional level, the weapons have consequently spread to many surrounding countries through black market sales to terrorist groups, insurgents, pirates or other criminal entities, which in turn incite profuse violent clashes in the Middle East, North Africa and Horn of Africa regions."

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called the US a "force for good" in the Middle East. A closer look at the evidence reveals this to bePompeo said to an audience at the American University of Cairo, Egypt on Thursday:While taking breaks from blasting the Obama administration, Pompeo also referred to the US as having "always been a liberating force, not an occupying power." "It is a truth that isn't often spoken in this part of the world, but I'm a military man by training, so I'll put it bluntly: America is a force for good in the Middle East," Pompeo said. "Period."Prior to the US-NATO led intervention in Libya in 2011, according to the UN Human Development Index (HDI) ratings for 2010.providing air cover for these jihadist rebels to run rampant across the country.Those operatives that the US was teaming up with had actually fought against coalition troops in Iraq, under the umbrella of what was termed at the time asnot long after, but that is something you won't hear often in the mainstream media (you certainly won't hear this from Mike Pompeo). What I am trying to say is,which had previously provided state-sponsored healthcare, housing, and the like.In 2015 alone, the country dropped 27 places on the UN HDI ratings. At one stage during the US-NATO bombardment,Why is Libya so lawless? The BBC asks . Gee, I'm not so sure.Once overthrown, Gaddafi's vast armories were completely looted by these US backed religious fanatics. However, it was not only Libyans who found they were acquiring this advanced weaponry.acquiring a stockpile of Libyan weapons for themselves, something that they were lacking previously. In an article published by The Week entitled "Who's financing Boko Haram?" Peter Weber noted:A UN report conducted in early 2012 concluded that the weapons Boko Haram were acquiring were being smuggled from Libya. A further report conducted by the Civil Military Fusion Centre on unsecured Libyan weapons in November 2012 confirmed the UN report, and concluded thatThis mayhem did not stop in Africa, either.a NATO member, in order to be delivered to rebels attempting to recreate a Libyan style revolution in Syria.All of this was done under the cover of the Obama administration. The conflict in Syria, as we know, has killed hundreds of thousands of civilians and has beenWhile Western media has pinned the blame for this conflict entirely on Syria and its allies,The proposal was rejected by the US, because, according to the Guardian no less, Western powers were convinced that Assad would fall eventually anyway.But the Trump administration has fared no better. In fact,Yes, Trump has announced that he wants US troops to withdraw from Syrian territory (while even this announcement is challenged by his own national security advisor),in the first place. Even during the period in which the US military was wreaking havoc in Raqqa, reports began emerging that the US hadThroughout his presidency, he has alsoall the while it bombs Yemeni schools, buses, hospitals - you name it - and starves over 85,000 children in the process.Its draconian sanctions regime is estimated to have killed 1.7 million Iraqi civilians, including 500,000 children It is perplexing to say the least thatall the while we are supposed to believe that the wordscould ever be attributed to the one global power responsible for the suffering of millions upon millions of civilians.And let's be clear - Pompeo can pretend to make this an issue of Trump versus Obama and which administration will heroically destroy, I mean, defend, the Middle East region but the reality is that whether it's Oprah Winfrey or Kanye West running the show, theThe US is a force for bloodshed in the Middle East region. It always has been and always will be.