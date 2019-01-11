Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Moscow had the impression that the United States was trying to back down from withdrawing its forces from Syria.She stressed that if Washington has intentions to withdraw from Syria, it should achieve it because it is a positive step, but the most important is the return of the areas from which the US troops will withdraw to the Syrian State authority,"On the use of chlorine gas by armed terrorist organizations in several areas of Aleppo City last November, the Russian Diplomat called on the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons to exert greater efforts in investigating this incident.Zakharova hoped the organization's experts will directly visit the area targeted by terrorists to see on the ground the fact of this chemical attack.