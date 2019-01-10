Almazán, who is an engineer from the National Polytechnic Institute, was out walking when he spotted the large funnel. On his social media account, he posted a 42-second video of the unusual spout as it hovered over Cancun waters.
While not unheard of in regions such as the Florida Keys where they see 200 a year, waterspouts in this region are not common, however, several are spotted each year along the Quintana Roo coast.
¡Espectacular!— Geól. Sergio Almazán (@chematierra) January 9, 2019
Reportan tromba marina ayer frente a playas de #Cancún #TrombaMarina
