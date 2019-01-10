A large waterspout that emerged from a cloud over the sea at Cancun caught the attention of many, including geologist Sergio Almazán.Almazán, who is an engineer from the National Polytechnic Institute, was out walking when he spotted the large funnel. On his social media account, he posted a 42-second video of the unusual spout as it hovered over Cancun waters.While not unheard of in regions such as the Florida Keys where they see 200 a year, waterspouts in this region are not common, however, several are spotted each year along the Quintana Roo coast.