Hundreds of flights at Germany's Stuttgart, Duesseldorf and Koeln/Bonn airports were cancelled on Thursday because of strikes being held by security workers over a payment raise impasse.The flights of Russian airlines using the airports hit by strikes - Aeroflot, S7 and Pobeda - have not been canceled yet.On Wednesday, German trade union Verdi called on security workers from the three airports to hold a strike in order to demand a payment raise. The decision was made after Verdi and the Federal Association of Aviation Security Companies (BDLS) had failed to reach an agreement on increasing the wages for security employees at German airports.