© Reuters / James Lawler Duggan

In an embarrassing twist to the ongoing Paul Manafort legal saga, Manafort's attorneys have inadvertently revealed some of the lies that Paul Manafort allegedly told Special Counsel Robert Mueller, according to a reporter from the Guardian., a former purportedly Kremlin-connected aide to Manafort who has been accused of participating in Manafort's efforts to conceal his income from his consulting work for former Ukrainian strongman Viktor Yanukovich.In response to the Guardian reporter's tweets, another twitter user shared the text from the filing.In the same filing, Manafort's lawyers also revealed that Mueller suspected Manafort of lying about authorizing the "third party" to communicate with administration officials on his behalf. Manafort had reportedly told Mueller that he didn't have any direct or indirect communications with the administration.Manafort's defense team disputed Mueller's claims that Manafort had intentionally lied about five different subjects, though they did not call a hearing to contest the allegations. Manafort's attorneys said a decision on a hearing should be made after the pre-sentence report had been finished.In the filing,and is at times confined to a wheelchair because of gout. The filing also contained their response to allegations that Manafort lied to the special counsel, with his lawyers arguing that Manafort's "lies" were really just cases of mistaken or muddled memory.