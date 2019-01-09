© Kerala Tourism/Twitter

As the snow blanketed north India's Uttrakhand, Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh on Monday, Delhi woke up to a chilly morning with the fog impacting visibility, hitting transport services.The usually pleasant Kerala hill station of Munnar has been experiencing sub-zero temperatures since the New Year arrived. As per reports, Munnar experienced a dip as low as -3 degrees Celsius the previous Wednesday,Kerala Tourism tweeted frost covered pictures of Munnar with a tweet, "We woke up to a chilly surprise this morning. Take a guess where; it's perhaps our most popular hill station."Located at an altitude which ranges from 1,450 meters (4,760 ft) to 2,695 meters (8,842 ft), Munnar is no stranger to low temperatures, however, the chill in the region this year is something it has not experienced in the last 10 years. The hill station has not experienced any snowfall so far but the mercury was low enough to turn the morning dew into frost every morning, giving the region a generous spread of the white layer.Additionally, what is intriguing is the fact that theManoj M, a scientist at Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT),, saying that this causes "a sudden atmospheric warming over the north pole at the level of the stratosphere", reported Manoramaonline.And when the stratosphere over the north pole is warmed, that over the tropical regions is cooled, and hence the weather in Kerala, he concluded.