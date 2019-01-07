Over 500 tornadoes have been confirmed in Europe and the Mediterranean region in 2018.

By far the most tornadoes were reported along the coast of the Mediterranean. These are both non-mesocyclonic waterspouts as mesocyclonic waterspouts/tornadoes. In particular, numerous tornadoes including some significant events, were reported across the central Mediterranean region in late autumn.
total tornados europe 2018
© European Severe Weather Database

One tornado was a violent and long lived one, entered the Salento peninsula near Leuca and tracked around 20 km NNE-wards until it ejected back to the sea near Marina d'Andrano.

italy tornado november 2018
© SevereWeather.eu
Confirmed tornado reports [QC1 and QC2 level] in 2018 in ESWD. Map is preliminary, based on ESWD output. A final analysis will likely be published by the European Severe Storms Laboratory. Data and map: European Severe Weather Database.