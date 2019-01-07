Science & Technology
Russia working on its largest radio telescope yet - will be deployed beyond the moon in 2020s
RT
Mon, 07 Jan 2019 15:28 UTC
The telescope will be put into the so-called halo orbit - the complex three-dimensional orbit beyond Earth's natural satellite. The Millimetron (Spektr-M) is expected to boast significantly larger capabilities than its predecessor, the RadioAstron telescope, which was launched into space back in 2011 in cooperation between Russia and foreign space-exploring agencies.
RadioAstron, also known as Spektr-R, is one of the largest telescopes ever put into space. Together with ground facilities spread across the globe, it boasts the highest angular resolution of its kind, and is able to produce the most detailed images of the universe.
The telescope will be able to operate autonomously or work together with a ground-based counterpart. The Millimetron and the ground facility will therefore form a "virtual telescope" with interferometric baselines of a whopping 1.5 million kilometers, reaching deep into the farthest corners of the universe.
"The best working prototype for the Millimetron is the RadioAstron. It has been developed by the same designer," Smirnov said. "It has antennae of the same diameter - 10 meters. Yet, the new telescope has even higher working frequency, cryogenic mirror and tons of other improvements."
Work on the Millimetron project has taken longer than expected, since many of its features are unique, the official explained. The project was launched in the early 2010s, shortly before the RadioAstron was deployed. The delivery of the telescope, however, has already been delayed and it is now expected to be completed by the mid-2020s at the earliest.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- Some suggestion for Trump to truly 'solve' the North Korea challenge
- Former IDF chief Lieberman slams Netanyahu's cabinet for not being violent enough
- 'Demented pantomime': UK govt stages no-deal Brexit 'fake traffic jam' event, Twitter erupts
- First phase liquid transition found in biology
- Russia's quiet revolution continues, jumps another 4 places in 'ease of doing business' report
- Salvini backs Yellow Vest protests, lashes out at Macron as a 'president against his people'
- Russia working on its largest radio telescope yet - will be deployed beyond the moon in 2020s
- Former WADA president Dick Pound pound's response to Russia's missed deadline - 'lynch mob'
- Unseen enemy: Superbug epidemic in Gaza makes for worse conditions in treating the injured
- Chomsky's never truly earned his prestige
- Brits delighted with Russian railways, for good reason - they're civilized
- IMF chief warns we are 'dangerously unprepared' for the upcoming global recession
- Five illegal settlers arrested in connection with October stoning murder of Aisha al-Rabi
- Saudi asylum seeker fleeing abusive relatives barricades herself in Thai hotel room
- The UK outlaws puppy mills and bans third-party sales from pet stores
- Putin invites India's PM Modi to be "main guest" at Vladivostok economic forum
- Five revelations for finding your true calling, according to psychology
- Heavy snowfall, avalanche warnings in the Sierra, California - receives up to 2 feet of snow in 24 hours
- New Canada food guide to encourage Canadians to malnourish themselves by eating more plant-based protein
- Putin and Trump: A stark contrast between two New Year addresses
- Some suggestion for Trump to truly 'solve' the North Korea challenge
- Former IDF chief Lieberman slams Netanyahu's cabinet for not being violent enough
- 'Demented pantomime': UK govt stages no-deal Brexit 'fake traffic jam' event, Twitter erupts
- Russia's quiet revolution continues, jumps another 4 places in 'ease of doing business' report
- Salvini backs Yellow Vest protests, lashes out at Macron as a 'president against his people'
- Former WADA president Dick Pound pound's response to Russia's missed deadline - 'lynch mob'
- IMF chief warns we are 'dangerously unprepared' for the upcoming global recession
- Putin invites India's PM Modi to be "main guest" at Vladivostok economic forum
- Putin and Trump: A stark contrast between two New Year addresses
- Shameless: Israel to demand $250 billion for Jews expelled from Arab States
- Bolton and Netayahu meet to discuss staying in Syria, Iran and the occupied Golan heights
- US Senators admit Ukraine is an 'uncontrollable problem' for US and EU
- Reasons to believe in Trump's Syria withdrawal are quickly vanishing
- Trump picks former Monsanto Executive to head US Fish and Wildlife Service
- Head of Syrian opposition urges Arab leaders to 'abandon' Syria
- Key Democrat: Trump has authority to declare national emergency to build the wall
- The Steele dossier was an 'insurance policy' to delegitimize a Trump presidency
- Integrity Initiative psyop to 'use Hollywood to counter Russia and China' exposed in new leaks
- SOTT Focus: The Bombing of The USS Cole - 2 Jihadis on a Quarter Ton of Horseshit
- Flashback: Former British agent admits Irish citizens were tortured during Northern Ireland conflict
- Unseen enemy: Superbug epidemic in Gaza makes for worse conditions in treating the injured
- Chomsky's never truly earned his prestige
- Brits delighted with Russian railways, for good reason - they're civilized
- Five illegal settlers arrested in connection with October stoning murder of Aisha al-Rabi
- Saudi asylum seeker fleeing abusive relatives barricades herself in Thai hotel room
- The UK outlaws puppy mills and bans third-party sales from pet stores
- "Stop the treason": Big turnout at fifth week of protests against Serbian President
- "Slave law": Budapest protest against PM Orban's allowable overtime ruling
- Russia tops list of Germany's biggest fears... but US is only 1 point behind
- Brexit yellow vest rally outside Greggs mistaken for anti-vegan sausage roll protest
- Audience member at Iowa campaign event asks Elizabeth Warren 'why she took the DNA test'
- Tucker Carlson: The American dream is dying because of the economic and cultural attack on males
- 'Gender parity in torture': Twitter unimpressed as Maddow celebrates CIA's trio of war harpies
- Great March of Return's 42st Friday: IDF wounds 46 civilians, including 7 children, 4 journalists and 6 paramedics
- Trans teens who bind their breasts are causing irreparable damage to their body
- NAACP: Earthquake warning signs in Portland are racist and due to white supremacy
- Russian flag left out of host country Canada's thank-you message for World Junior Hockey Championship
- Professor finds college students are defining what it mean to be an adult differently
- Science teacher who fed a sick puppy to a snapping turtle found not guilty of animal cruelty
- Cruel and unusual punishment: Human rights org states that detained Saudi woman activist was threatened with naked footage, others tortured
- The dark history of the ADL: Terrorism, organized crime, pedophilia and murder
- Surfers ear: Why do Panama's ancient skulls show signs of damage by cold?
- The 60th Anniversary of the Cuban Revolution: An Unprecedented Chapter in World History
- Can we ever hope to understand how the Greeks saw their world?
- Greenland Crater - The 12,000 year old comet that erased ancient civilization
- Indus Valley script still undecipherable
- First temple of god depicted as skinned human discovered in Mexico
- Ancient kids' toys have been hiding in the archaeological record
- 18th-century ice house found under London street reveals link to Norwegian ice trade
- UK's secret plan to dump 22 nuclear submarines in Scotland
- Bronze Age remains may tell of world's oldest-known political assassination
- A stalagmite may have solved the mystery of the Akkadian Empire's fall
- Dig at Danish Viking capital yields 'sensational find' - Christian amulets pre-dating Harold Bluetooth's conversion
- Stone carvings hidden for 600 years discovered on tomb in Scottish cathedral
- And yet another murder that wasn't: The Perepilichny case, the anti-Russia campaign and Bill Browder
- Barack Obama, ISIS and the Muslim Brotherhood
- Pompeii was a full-fledged city before it was taken over by the Romans
- Mysterious Folkton drums of Stonehenge may have been Stone Age measuring devices
- The razing of Panama, commemorating another 'heroic' American victory
- 4,500 year old stone circle discovered in Aberdeenshire, Scotland
- First phase liquid transition found in biology
- Russia working on its largest radio telescope yet - will be deployed beyond the moon in 2020s
- Native Knowledge: From around the globe, what ecologists are learning from indigenous people about our natural world
- CRISPR: It could revolutionize everything from medicine to agriculture
- Rare Super Blood Moon will turn UK skies red on Monday, January 21
- Oumuamua data reveals intriguing possibilities
- Survival of the toughest? Holocaust survivors found to live 7 years longer than those who avoided the death camps
- Genetic traceability: Experts agree new GMOs can be detected
- Sahara swung between lush and desert conditions every 20,000 years, in sync with monsoon activity
- Genetic data on half a million Brits reveal ongoing evolution and Neanderthal legacy
- Wireless implants can now control neurons with light
- Milky Way headed towards catastrophic collision with Large Magellanic Cloud
- Space exploration first: China's probe 'lands on dark side of the moon'
- NASA's Juno mission spots dramatic volcano eruption on Jupiter moon Io
- China probe makes historic touchdown on 'dark side of the moon'
- Google wins U.S. approval for new radar-based motion sensor Project Soli
- Groundbreaking flyby image of Ultima Thule by New Horizons on edge of our solar system
- WAND: New 'brain pacemaker' offers help for epilepsy, Parkinsons
- Why is Earth missing a huge part of its crust?
- The mysterious expanse of the "unobservable Universe"
- Heavy snowfall, avalanche warnings in the Sierra, California - receives up to 2 feet of snow in 24 hours
- High avalanche risk in Alps amid heavy snow - 2 dead
- Waterspout and rainbow spotted off Cyprus coast
- Waterspout forms off Santa Cruz, California
- 13,000 people stung in a week by jelly fish invasion in Queensland, Australia
- Afghanistan flash flood kills at least 30 villagers
- Thousands of hectares of crops affected by snow in Sonora, Mexico
- Strong winds, heavy snowfall hit Turkey
- Snow storm hits 17 Iranian provinces
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Jet streams pinched - desert snows USA, beach snows Mediterranean
- Indonesia's Molucca islands stuck by M6.6 earthquake
- Major winter storm slams central Italy - 6 feet of snow falls
- Lightning bolt kills 5 people from same family in Mozambique
- 6.1 magnitude earthquake hits southwest of Adak, Alaska
- Deep M6.8 earthquake shakes remote part of west Brazil
- British Columbia storm pounds province with snow, rain, smashing records - up to 74 cms (29 inches) of snowfall in 24 hours
- Strong winds, heavy snowfall hit parts of Poland
- Heavy snow hits Slovakia
- Heavy snowfall disrupts life in Kashmir - up to 3 feet measured
- Tropical Storm Pabuk, a once in three-decades weather system, batters Thailand coast
- No word on what caused mysterious 'boom' heard, felt across northern Utah
- Astronomer says meteor fireball sighted over New Zealand the brightest he's ever seen - UPDATE: Space Junk reentry
- Bright meteor fireball captured over western Japan, 'bang and rumbling' reported
- Unexplained home-shaking boom rocks residents of northern Indiana
- Loud boom and bright flash as meteor fireball streaks over Twin Cities
- Texada Island, Canada resident witnesses flashing ball of light, 'definitely a meteor'
- Meteor fireball lights up the sky over southern Japan
- Best of the Web: Meteor fireball lights up San Francisco Bay Area, leaves glowing 'dragon' trail
- Loud boom heard in Paxton, Illinois
- Loud explosion heard across East Bakersfield, California leaves residents, authorities confused
- Loud boom over Columbus, Georgia remains a mystery
- Huge green meteor fireball from Geminid meteor shower captured on Indiana officer's dash cam
- Rare fireball shines 10,000 times brighter than Polaris from Beijing's urban area
- Video shows meteor fireball streaking across the sky in Austin, Texas
- Bright meteor fireball seen in the sky over Maine
- Geminid fireball filmed buzzing comet Wirtanen
- Back-to-back meteor fireballs fly through Washington's sky
- Bright meteor fireball over Granada, Spain on Dec.10
- Spectacular meteor fireball event over Mexico City
- Meteor fireball filmed disintegrating over Fullerton, California
- New Canada food guide to encourage Canadians to malnourish themselves by eating more plant-based protein
- Diabetes and obesity still on the rise - Billions spent promoting dietary guidelines hasn't made a dent
- Seasonal affective disorder: Your eye color might be why you have the 'winter blues'
- Natural Autoimmunity: Friend or Foe?
- Water fluoridation: Facts & fallacies
- Are your super-cushioned running shoes doing more harm than good?
- Scottish doctors are now issuing prescriptions to go hiking
- Childhood arthritis is becoming the 'new normal'
- Peter C. Gøtzsche: Why we're establishing an institute for scientific freedom
- Bad posture in front of your computer can lead to pain and injury - here's how to correct that
- Reviving ancestral medicine: For centuries indigenous people have been looking to nature to heal what ails
- Lab Meat: Big hype, bad investment
- Hospital in Sweden closed after patient is suspected of carrying ebola
- SOTT Focus: The Health & Wellness Show: IV Vitamin C: The Miracle Cure You're Not Supposed to Know About
- Sex differences are real: Men more likely to die of brain cancer
- Las Vegas man gets the flu shot - one day later he's blind and paralyzed
- Flashback: Report finds promoting low-fat diets has had 'disastrous health consequences'
- U.S. Congressman Mark Green: More research 'definitely needs to be done' on vaccines
- Whole Foods pulls off elaborate five-year GMO labeling hoax; lies to customers and hopes nobody remembers
- Salmonella contaminated batch of roquette leaves prompts recall in France
- Five revelations for finding your true calling, according to psychology
- The prolonged suffering of avoidant grievers
- A lovely but pernicious story: How the self-esteem myth has damaged society
- SOTT Focus: The Truth Perspective: The Myth of Symptoms: Why Most People Are Actually Mentally Ill
- Couples show more humor and tenderness toward each other as marriage progresses
- The mental side of physical exercise: Nick Goolab tackling self-doubt head on
- Why children are ready to shift toward more independence around age 4
- The scents of heaven: Frankincense and myrrh
- Clean your room! The problem with completing household chores in a timely manner
- Information overload: Attention is not a resource but a way of being alive to the world
- Women who emotionally abuse men
- Happy Moo-Year: Dairy cows are the new therapy dogs, helping college students de-stress during finals
- Are people forgetting how to read?
- Are memories reliable? Expert explains how they change more than we realize
- The vagus nerve - How inflammation can be controlled by the brain
- Sometimes it's better to deflect those awkward Christmas conversations
- Joy from giving outlives joy from getting
- Aim high: Do everything in your control to become your best self
- The lonely Americans: Research finds 76% of people surveyed show serious signs of loneliness
- Jaded: Voters have high tolerance for politicians who lie, even those caught doing it
- 'Weird red sphere' filmed over South Carolina's Kiawah Island on Christmas Eve
- More mysterious electrical sky events over Dublin, Juarez and amazing explosions in Kenner, Louisiana
- Sightings of UFOs and strange phenomena increasing over New Zealand
- Remains of missing Wisconsin teacher found near a popular hiking spot in Slovenia, officials say
- Sky over NYC lit up with mysterious blue light as Queens residents report explosions
- Radar anomaly seen across Illinois, Kentucky possibly part of war games?
- UFO? North Carolina fisherman captures video of lights multiplying over ocean
- Texas resident records mysterious 'cigar-shaped' object in the sky - 'motionless for 20 minutes'
- UFO caught on camera in Kamloops, British Columbia
- Pilots report close encounter with a UFO off the coast of Ireland, or was it a meteorite?
- Fast moving flying saucer filmed over Lake Tahoe
- Bizarre case of Angelique, the electric poltergeist girl
- Mysterious green object spotted just above the surface of Jupiter
- Mysterious glowing trails captured on camera by stunned residents of northern China
- Strange lights filmed during storm over Myrtle Beach, South Carolina spark UFO theories
- New sightings of Ogopogo - Canada's Loch Ness Monster
- 'Hunt for the Skinwalker'- First video released from UFO-obsessed billionaire's haunted ranch
- Mysterious hole shoots out flames for nearly an hour in Arkansas: Satan 'ruled out'
- The mysterious Min Min lights of Australia: Is there a scientific explanation for the phenomenon?
- Missing 411: Body of 53 y.o. hiker found in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park one week after she went missing
- Ocasio-Cortez continues to claim she grew up on the streets of Mos Eisley
- Loud death threats bring Aussie cops to investigate!
- Kentucky cops publicly mourn the tragic loss of a Krispy Kreme donut truck
- #ICYMI 2018 in review - Part 2: Thai boys, Brexit, blimps and getting away with murder
- Prize-winning clown 'deeply offended' by misuse and misrepresentation of the word 'clown' to describe politicians
- #ICYMI runs down 2018: Mad Max Britain, Trump, and the great Novichokking - (Part 1)
- Cats will be cats!
- Longstanding American tradition of staying in the Middle East indefinitely, broken by Trump
- "Stupid Woman" the nicest thing anyone has called Theresa May in months
- How the cookies crumble: Gingerbread men banned at Scottish Parliament in drive to 'stamp out sexism'
- Parrot tries to order items using Amazon's Alexa
- Titania McGrath: "I now understand how Nelson Mandela felt"
- Wild beaver spotted in supermarket looking for the perfect Christmas tree
- Traditional Krampus Run around the Munich Christmas Market
- Gollum actor Andy Serkis trolls Theresa May in hilarious Brexit video: "We's in a nasty mess my precioussss"
- Teen quits Walmart with epic rant
- Emmanuel Macron criticizes climate change tax protesters for not using carbon-neutral rioting methods
- Nigerian president denies dying and being replaced by a clone
- RT's Redacted Tonight takes on cell phones and cancer: 'Worse than Pokemon Go'
- G20 leaders send strong message to Saudi Prince by not laughing at all his jokes
Quote of the Day
The White House aide said that guys like me were "in what we call the reality-based community," which he defined as people who "believe that solutions emerge from your judicious study of discernible reality. That's not the way the world really works anymore," he continued. "We're an empire now, and when we act, we create our own reality. And while you're studying that reality — judiciously, as you will — we'll act again, creating other new realities, which you can study too, and that's how things will sort out. We're history's actors. And you, all of you, will be left to just study what we do."
Recent Comments
Exactly codis. ... excuses excuses excuses...
No Don, the people in charge are still alive and well living in the USA. Can you believe the US citizens love eating bullshit? I can, hundreds of...
On the website, new updated versions of the 6 part series....yourbrainonporn.com
This is worth watching, but they all been pulled and deleted. No surprise. I wonder if there is a way to find and correct the links, if they still...
Tell the Jews to pay for stealing Israel.