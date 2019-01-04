hospital patient
The patient has been isolated at Uppsala hospital being suspected of carrying the Ebola virus, Swedish media outlet SVT Nyheter reports. The Enkoping hospital has been promptly closed for fear of staff potentially being exposed.

As Voice of Europe reported last week, there is concern about inadequate preparedness for when a new epidemic erupts.

The national health authorities in Sweden have chosen to keep a low profile on discussions on the virus to avoid causing concern among citizens, having not coordinated government initiatives leaving it to county councils whether they increase their preparedness.

The deadly Ebola virus is transmitted to humans from wild animals and according to the World Health Organisation it has a 50 per cent rate of fatality.

More than 11,000 people in Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone died of the virus between December 2013 and April 2016.