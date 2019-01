© Reuters



The Chinese robotic probe Chang'e 4 has landed on the dark side of the moon, becoming the first manmade craft to alight on the unexplored surface, according to reports from Chinese state media.he moon's dark side remains largely unexplored because its position shields it from radio frequencies, preventing direct contact with the Earth. To solve that problem, China launched the relay satellite Queqiao earlier this year to transmit signals from the dark side.The first photo relayed back to Earth by the probe shows a relatively flat, rocky surface pockmarked by a large crater.Chang'e 4 will perform several experiments while on the moon, including said Tongjie Liu, deputy director of the Lunar Exploration and Space Program Center at China's National Space Administration.The Chinese probe had been circling the moon in an elliptical orbit in preparation for landing since Sunday. The mission left Xichang Satellite Launch Center on December 8 and was reported to have reached lunar orbit four days later.China is a relative newcomer to space travel compared to the US and Russia, but has been making up for lost time at a rapid rate.China plans to launch a Mars probe in 2020 to collect samples from the surface of the planet and seeks to have its own permanent space station in orbit by 2022. Meanwhile, the US, threatened by China's incursions into space, is planning a buildup of its military there - the 'Space Force' - and forbids NASA from collaborating with China.