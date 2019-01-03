A majority want President Trump to declassify documents pertaining to the Russia investigations, according to a new The Hill-HarrisX poll.Fifty-nine percent of registered voters contacted for the survey said they want Trump to declassify the documents, with 14 percent saying they want the information kept secret and 27 percent not sure."Americans approve of [Mueller's] investigation, they want a full and fair investigation and are in favor of transparency at all points throughout," Newall continued.Several Republican members of Congress have asked the president to declassify documents from the earliest days of the FBI's investigation which they believe will show that high-ranking officials withheld relevant information from judges in order to obtain warrants to monitor members of Trump's former campaign. They have also sought to declassify DOJ briefing papers that were presented to congressional leaders which they say might include information about possible abuses by investigators.Trump in September sought to declassify the Russia documents at the request of some congressional Republicans. The president said it would improve transparency about the probes. But he later delayed the decision, citing concerns from key allies.Mueller has indicted or obtained guilty pleas from 33 people during the course of his investigation, including Trump's former personal attorney, Michael Cohen. Longtime Trump associate Roger Stone and conspiracy theorist Jerome Corsi have both said in recent months that they believe Mueller will indict them soon.Congressional Democrats have pushed for more public testimony from former Trump campaign aides and some want any final report written by special counsel Robert Mueller to be made public. Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee also say they plan to resume and expand their investigation once they take over the panel in January.The latest Hill-HarrisX poll was conducted Dec. 26 and 27 and is part of an ongoing project of The Hill's new online TV division, Hill.TV, and the Harris X polling company that surveys 1,000 registered voters a day about issues of public policy and current events. The survey has a sampling margin of error of 3.1 percentage points.