Spattering from the main NE vent today
The activity at the volcano remains above average.

Our colleague Marc Szeglat (www.vulkane.net) reported that continuous spattering, in addition to sometimes relatively strong strombolian explosions, can often be seen from from the NE vent.

A total of at least 7 vents are currently active (spattering, strong degassing and/or explosions) in the crater terrace.

The alert status of the volcano had been raised last week.