Officials report that a Marine is dead after a shooting at the Marine Barracks in Southeast, D.C. The shooting was reported around 5 a.m. Officials say the Marine was shot and hospitalized but later died from a gunshot wound.A Marine spokesperson did not identify the Marine but said no suspects have been arrested and that there is no threat to public."The command's priorities are to take care of the Marine's family and friends," said Col. Don Tomichm commanding officer of Marine Barracks, in a statement. "We want to ensure these personnel are being provided for during this challenging time."The post is located at 8th and I Street and is the oldest active post in the Marine Corps.