Flash flooding in Queensland

Long-term weather records have been smashed by overnight rainfall, with some parts of the Far North receiving more than a metre of water so far this month.

The Bureau of Meteorology has reported 1.5m of rainfall since the start of December at Daintree Village — eclipsing a previous December record of 900mm set in 1973.

Cairns Airport has received its highest ever rainfall for the soggy month, with 754.4mm filling the rain gauge, as has Cooktown with 675.6mm.

The bureau has also recorded 888mm of rainfall at Kuranda Railway Station, and 750mm at Innisfail wharf, the highest monthly amounts ever for both locations.

Bureau duty forecaster Lachlan Stoney said they were still expecting the heavy rainfall to continue today, with a severe weather warning issued for a large area across Cape York Peninsula, extending northwest of Cairns.

"It's all associated with the tropical low that's formed in the area," he said.



"The tropical low is in the Lockhart River, and all the rain that is being received in the Cairns area is connected to that system."

He said the current weather showed the Big Wet was truly here in the Far North.


Flooding at Peets Bridge, Goldsborough

Meanwhile, boil water notices have been issued for residents on the Cassowary Coast, and the Tablelands.

Cassowary Coast Regional Council has advised residents in Tully town, Feluga, East Feluga, Bulgun, Silky Oak, Euramo, Merryburn, South Mission Beach, Wongaling Beach, Carmoo, Hull Heads, Tully Heads, Jarra Creek area (Syndicate Road and Mullins Road) area are to boil drinking water until further notice.

Tablelands Regional Council has advised boil water notices are now in place for all properties connected to the Ravenshoe water supply schemes due to recent rainfall compromising disinfection and increasing turbidity.

Millstream and Atherton (Upper Barron/Scubby Creek) also remain under boil water notice.

