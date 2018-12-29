Bolsonaro, for his part, said that Netanyahu was an "example for every good citizen".

Only journalists belonging to the Israeli entourage were allowed.

the prime minister is the target of four investigations into corruption cases.

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, said President-elect Jair Bolsonaro, a friend at a meeting held this Friday in Rio de Janeiro.The two men participated together in two agendas in Rio: first, a meeting at Fort Copacabana, south of Rio, an event in a synagogue in the same neighborhood. "Israel is the Promised Land, and Brazil is the land of promise, the future," Netanyahu said in his address after the meeting."Israel is the promised land and Brazil is the land of promise, the future". He is the first Israeli prime minister in Brazil to visit Brazil since the creation of the Jewish state in 1948.He came to the country to take possession of Bolsonaro, who flirts with Israel from the countryside, when he had promised to follow the United States. andOn Friday, Bolsonaro told Netanyahu that Brazil, underThe elected president plans to reimburse Netanyahu's visit in the first months of his term."I hear until March, God willing, go to Israel, where we will go with an entourage representing various sectors of society, technological issue, agriculture, security, armed forces, in order to put it as soon as possible. "" What is right between us will be of great benefit to Brazilians, to Israelis and to much of the world, because we show that these partnerships bring well-being to their peoples. that more people are associating with Israel as well as with us, "he continued.Bolsonaro awarded Netanyahu a tie and a medal in a blue band. "Many things have already been said about me, many have already been played on me, but I have never received such a medal," joked the Prime Minister.They were present at the meeting on the Brazilian side. , the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ernesto Araújo, and Fernando Azevedo e Silva, Defense. The Minister of the Economy, Paulo Guedes, also participated in the meeting.After the meetingThere, Bolsonaro said that Netanyahu was an "example of patriotism". "A captain like me, but with a story, a story that serves as an example to any good citizen."According to him,"Look what they do not have and see what they are." Now look at Brazil .Netanyahu, in his speech, called Bolsonaro a myth, repeating what he had heard by the audience when they entered the synagogueUnder a powerful security regime, Netanyahu landed in Rio at about 11:15 am and was received by the mayor Marcelo Crivella.He left Galeão air base, escorted by the Federal Police and troops of the Rio Military Police Shock Battalion at around 12 amAt around 2 pm, the party with 13 vehicles, including a fire ambulance, arrived at Copacabana Fort for the meeting. Bolsonaro was already on the sceneThe report of Folha as well as vehicles such as OG lobo, Valor, Bandeirantes TV and O Estado de S.Paulo, were not allowed. According to Itamaraty's opinion, only photographic and cinematographic reporters had access to the site to record images.to accommodate journalists.Netanyahu will not have a public agenda this Saturday (29). On Sunday (30), he will meet with leaders of the Jewish and Christian communities in Rio.