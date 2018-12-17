© Kobi Gideon (GPO)



Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday that Israel has the capabilities to reach any target in the Middle East with offensive missiles. Netanyahu visited Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) on Monday where the Chairman of the board Harel Locker, as well as President and CEO of IAI Nimrod Sheffer presented the Prime Minister with ways to strengthen Israel's national security. Netanyahu said:IAI Chairman Harel Locker spoke enthusiastically about the company's abilities, saying:according to Axios. "This is being conducted between the countries. I have dealt with this personally. At the moment it is too early to be clearer. We are working on it," Netanyahu said.Israeli officials told Axios.The officials also said that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed the issue with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo earlier this month in Brussels. Pompeo reportedly said US Secretary of Defense James Mattis was the one blocking the deal.Washington accused Jerusalem of selling the F-16 fighter jets equipped with new and sophisticated Israeli made electronic systems, so as to give at an edge compared to US made fighter jets.In order for Israel to sell the jets to a third party such as Croatia, it needs an approval from the US which gives billions of dollars in aid to its Jewish ally every year.In October, a historic military aid package signed between the United States and Israel in 2016 entered into force, providing Israel a whopping $38 billion in US military financing over the next decade. The agreement, signed under the administration of former US President Barack Obama, is the largest-ever military aid deal signed between the two countries.