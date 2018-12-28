Puppet Masters
Gov't shutdown Day 5: Politics go on as stalemate continues over border wall funding
USA Today
Wed, 26 Dec 2018 12:05 UTC
The partial government shutdown entered its fifth day Wednesday. Senators could be called back to Capitol Hill on Thursday, but there was little sign over the Christmas break that serious negotiations were underway.
"It's a disgrace, what's happening in our country," Trump said in the Oval Office on Christmas morning, summing up the status of the stalemate. "But other than that, I wish everybody a very Merry Christmas."
After extending Christmas greetings to troops overseas via video conference, Trump said Democrats who oppose funding for a wall along the U.S.-Mexican border once supported the idea. Trump likened the situation to his firing of FBI Director James Comey in 2017, claiming Democrats supported that idea until he actually did it.
Trump claimed that "many" federal workers want to keep the government closed "until you get the funding for the wall."
The head of a union that represents thousands of federal workers took issue with that characterization. "We have not heard from a single member who supports the president's inaction," said Paul Shearon, president of the International Federation of Professional and Technical Engineers. "Most view this as an act of ineptitude."
Trump should be concerned about the impact the shutdown has on the morale of federal employees, but instead he treats them like "a chip on a giant poker table," Shearon said.
"If the president wants to gamble, perhaps he should go back to running casinos," Shearon said. "A casino is where it's commonplace for chips to be tossed around. Gambling with the lives of federal workers is not acceptable."
Congressional Democrats said the border wall Trump wants would be too costly, hard to maintain and ineffective against illegal border crossings; they said Trump and his aides say different things about what they want from a new budget plan.
"Instead of bringing certainty into people's lives, he's continuing the Trump Shutdown just to please right-wing radio and TV hosts," said a joint statement from Senate Democratic leader Charles Schumer of New York and House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi of California. They said, "The president wanted the shutdown, but he seems not to know how to get himself out of it."
Over the weekend, Pelosi - who is likely to become speaker when Democrats take over the House of Representatives in January - told USA TODAY that if the government was not reopened over the holiday, Democrats would vote through a bill to do so when they took control. That bill is unlikely to meet the president's demands for wall funding, but it is possible it would pass the Senate. It is unclear whether Trump would sign the legislation.
The Senate and House are likely to reopen Thursday, but Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said senators would be given notice before they have to travel back for a vote. Erin Perrine, a spokeswoman for Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., the majority leader in the House, said the House was not expected to have any votes Thursday but lawmakers would get notice before one was scheduled.
