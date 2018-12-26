© Adem Altan/AFP



Turkey is determined to cross to the east of the Euphrates River in northern Syria as soon as possible, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on December 25, a day after Ankara sent reinforcements to the border with Syria."If Turkey says that it will enter Syria, it will be so," Cavusoglu told reporters. "We plan to enter areas east of the Euphrates River as soon as possible."Trump has said the withdrawal from Syria will be slow and coordinated with Turkey, without providing a timetable. Turkey said the two countries are coordinating to ensure there is no "authority vacuum" once the U.S. troops leave.On December 24, Turkish media reported thatHurriyet daily said, the deployment began over the weekend with around 100 vehicles, which had crossed into the Al-Bab region of northern Syria.Meanwhile, inside Syria,the Anadolu news agency said. Manbij, in northern Syria, is held by a U.S.-backed Kurdish YPG militia viewed by Ankara as "terrorists" linked to Kurdish insurgents inside Turkey.During the December 25 news briefing,"If France is staying to contribute to Syria's future, great, but if they are doing this to protect the [militia], this will bring no benefit to anyone," Cavusoglu said.A Kurdish-led force captured much of northern and eastern Syria from the Islamic State (IS) group with the help of a U.S.-led coalition.U.S. partners have warned that a premature American withdrawal will allow IS to storm back.