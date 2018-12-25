trump and putin
Washington has set "unacceptable" preconditions for a new summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said Tuesday.

Ryabkov told Sputnik that Russia regretted Trump's decision to cancel a scheduled meeting with Putin in Argentina on Dec. 1 and put it off indefinitely over the Russia-Ukraine conflict surrounding the Kerch Strait.

"I look forward to a meaningful Summit again as soon as this situation (of the Kerch Strait confrontation) is resolved!" Trump tweeted on Nov. 29.

Ryabkov said a full-fledged meeting between the two leaders next year is significant for both sides and the United States needs to reconsider its "counterproductive, artificial" requirements.

Moscow and Washington need partnership equally, he added.