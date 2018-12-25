© AFP Photo

Washington has set "unacceptable" preconditions for a new summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said Tuesday."I look forward to a meaningful Summit again as soon as this situation (of the Kerch Strait confrontation) is resolved!" Trump tweeted on Nov. 29.Ryabkov said a full-fledged meeting between the two leaders next year is significant for both sides and the United States needs to reconsider its "counterproductive, artificial" requirements.Moscow and Washington need partnership equally, he added.