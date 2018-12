© Markus wet



Germany has been rocked by a scandal involving one of the top reporters writing for the reputable Der Spiegel magazine, who turned out to be a fraudster. What made a fabulist into a star? Let's look at some of his stories.Claas Relotius, the 'brilliant reporter'-turned-fabricator, carved his way to pages of some of the most prestigious German newspapers with curious, sentimental and touching human stories from everyday life. Although, some ofThe piece that brought him his latest (and probably the last) journalist award delved into a much more high-profile and much more politicized topic - the Syrian crisis. The article centers around the plight of a Syrian teenager living in the city of Deraa, who stood against the Syrian President Bashar Assad, using graffiti as a tool to express himself.Written in summer 2018, when the city was still at the hands of the militants, the piece calls Deraa the last "resistance" stronghold and the start of the Syrian conflict a "revolution" while the teenager himself is described as "Syria's liberator" and a "legend" to "thousands." Now, Der Spiegel has to embarrassingly admit thatAnother report Relotius dedicated to the dire plight of Syrians tells the readers about a heartbreaking story of two Syrian siblings. "They had lost everything - their parents, their house and their country" at the hands of "dictator" Assad and his soldiers, the article says, inconspicuously interweaving the two orphans' personal story with that of the battle for the Syrian city of Aleppo.Sometimes, the journalist also entertained his readers with the reports from a little bit more exotic corners of Earth. One particularly eyebrow-raising story recounts a haunting experience of a Scotsman, who was mercilessly chased and almost killed by the people of an entire country - Kyrgyzstan - just for a low joke about their food.One of his latest pieces , which became a starting point of Spiegel's investigation against him, used made-up details to play to the popular anti-Trump angle in the complicated situation on the US-Mexico border. It tells the readers about a group of self-styled "border hunters" militia.Its somewhat unlikeable members praise President Donald Trump and viciously hate all illegals seeking to come to the US. One of the supposed group members, who goes in the story by the imposing alias 'Pain', says "he wants to kick the devils, who are running into America, out just like Donald Trump."Now, Der Spiegel has announced it established a special commission to investigate all Relotius' works and develop recommendations to help it improve its control mechanisms.However, it also admitted that "even with the sincerest of intentions, it is impossible to fully rule out" such incidents in the future as their causes lie in "human frailty" and journalists are just as "fallible" as any other people. So what made it so difficult for Der Spiegel and other reputable media outlets to see that Relotius was a fraudster?