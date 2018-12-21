Strange sounds - stock
© Shihao Mei/Unsplash
On December 19, 2018, YouTube user 'Sean Feighn' shared video footage of weird noises he heard in the skies of Greenville, South Carolina:

This video was taken shortly after 1 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 18th, 2018 in Greenville, SC. Heard this noise faintly from inside my house, stepped outside and took this. It was this constant sound with a lower noise similar to a helicopter rotor like sound going on for 20 minutes straight.

I increased the video volume 4x so you can hear it better. Posted it to my story on instagram and a follower of mine in the area heard it as well. No one knows what exactly it was. I've heard everything to an industrial plant, to construction, to biblical signs, to atmospheric pressure.

What really got me was this---I was looking through youtube videos of sounds in the sky in Dec. 2018 and found a video someone took in Canada of the same exact sound 2 days prior to when I heard it. Here's the link.

Please, if anyone has any explanations comment below.