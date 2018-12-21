Vienna shooting Dec 2018
© REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Police are not treating the incident as a terrorist attack as of yet; witnesses said several gunmen went on shooting spree.
One person has been killed and one injured in a shootout at a popular tourist restaurant in the Austrian capital's historic center. It's yet unclear who is behind the incident and what their motives are.

The incident took place in the traditional Austrian Figlmueller restaurant located just a few hundred meters away from Vienna's iconic St. Stephen's Cathedral. Two people with gunshot wounds were found near the restaurant, the local police department said, adding that the details of the incident are still unclear.

Rescue services said that at least one person was killed in the shooting, dying of a serious head injury. Another injured person is also in critical condition, suffering from a head injury as well.


A yet unidentified man opened fire on two people, police said in a follow-up statement, adding that one shooting victim died on the spot while another one suffered serious injuries. "That must be a targeted crime."

Some witnesses said that several gunmen went on a shooting spree in front of the restaurant around 13:30 (local time), (12:30 GMT).

Police are not treating the incident as a terrorist attack as of yet, the police spokesman, Daniel Fuerst told the Austrian Krone daily.


Police have detained the alleged shooting suspect following a large-scale manhunt. His identity and motives have not yet been revealed.


Police have cordoned off a large area around the restaurant. Police have launched a large-scale manhunt for the shooting suspect. A helicopter has been scrambled to aid in the search. However, police also said there is not an imminent danger for the bystanders.
© REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Police officers secure the area at the site of shooting in downtown Vienna, Austria December 21, 2018.