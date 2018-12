© REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger



Some witnesses said that several gunmen went on a shooting spree in front of the restaurant

© REUTERS/Lisi Niesner



One person has been killed and one injured in a shootout at a popular tourist restaurant in the Austrian capital's historic center. It'sand what their motives are.The incident took place in the traditional Austrian Figlmueller restaurant located just a few hundred meters away from Vienna's iconic St. Stephen's Cathedral. Two people with gunshot wounds were found near the restaurant, the local police department said, adding that the details of the incident are still unclear.Rescue services said that at least one person was killed in the shooting, dying of a serious head injury. Another injured person is also in critical condition, suffering from a head injury as well.A yet unidentified man opened fire on two people, police said in a follow-up statement, adding that one shooting victim died on the spot while another one suffered serious injuries. "That must be a targeted crime."around 13:30 (local time), (12:30 GMT).the police spokesman, Daniel Fuerst told the Austrian Krone daily.Police have cordoned off a large area around the restaurant. Police have launched a large-scale manhunt for the shooting suspect. A helicopter has been scrambled to aid in the search. However, police also said there is not an imminent danger for the bystanders.