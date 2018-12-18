© Sputnik/Vitaly Ankov



The Russian parliament has passed a law which saysElection observers are exempt.The law, passed on Tuesday, will make a small amendment to the legislation whichThe current rules say Russia may oust an NGO, which is considered a threat to Russia's "constitutional order, defense or security". The new piece of legislation, once signed into law, would clarify that such a threat may be posed by meddling in elections in Russia.The meddling is defined asbut does not include the activities or registered international observers monitoring the campaign.Russia made the political activities of an NGO a valid reason for their removal in 2015. The decision to declare an organization 'undesirable' is taken by the general prosecutor or one of his or her deputies after consultations with the Foreign Ministry.The list of organizations ousted from Russia under these rules includes US soft power peddlers like theRussian citizens and organizations acting on behalf of a banned foreign NGO may be fined. Repeat offenders face communal service and even prison terms of up to 6 years and a ban from holding a public office. But those who part ways with the NGO voluntarily get a pass and don't face criminal charges.