© Supapong Chaolan
Vehicles crawl through a flooded road in Surat Thani.
Some provinces in the South were affected Sunday by flooding triggered by torrential rain that erupted in the region over the weekend.

The Meteorological Department also warned of more torrential rain in Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat, Trang and Satun today.

As of Sunday, Nakhon Si Thammarat, in particular, appeared to have suffered the worst of the downpours.

In Thung Song district of the southern province, run-off from the forest burst into the municipality areas where the flood levels reached between 30cm and 50cm, said a source.



With the flood levels rising, there was concern the municipality's business zone would be severely affected, said the source.

In Muang district of the province, run-off from Luang mountain range flooded several areas in the district as it drained into the Gulf of Thailand through the district's five main canals.

