Jordi Turull, the former Catalan government spokesman, was moved to the infirmary on Friday. Citing sources in the prison service, El País reported that the move was due to his deteriorating health situation.Turull and former Catalan National Assembly leader Jordi Sànchez announced the hunger strike on December 1. They claim the Spanish constitutional court should have resolved their appeals in less than 30 days, but has"We ask for an impartial and diligent constitutional court, which should not impede the exercise of our rights," they said in a statement earlier this month. "We do not ask the constitutional court for any special treatment. But we do not passively accept any discrimination or unwarranted procrastination."Jaume Padrós, one of the doctors who has been attending the prisoners, on Friday wrote on Twitter : "Tonight it will be two weeks ago that [Sànchez and Turull] started the hunger strike.Eighteen Catalan lawmakers, government officials and civic leaders will face trial for rebellion before the supreme court, expected to begin early next year. The four on hunger strike - Turull, Sànchez and former infrastructure and interior ministers Josep Rull and Joaquim Forn - are among nine leaders being held in pre-trial detention.