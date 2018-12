© Sputnik/Mikhail Palinchak



Hierarchs of the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church have refused en masse to take part in the so-called 'unification council' championed by the country's president, sending "invitations" to the event back without reply.The unification council kicks off on Saturday in Kiev. The event, announced by Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko himself in early December, is supposed toWhile the event has been pompously hailed by the country's senior officials, things look rather bleak sinceThe head of the Church, Kiev Metropolitan Bishop Onufriy, returned his "invitation" (effectively an ultimatum) back to the sender.The mailbox of the man who sent the invitations - the Ecumenical Patriarch of Constantinople, Bartholomew I - has apparently been full of late, sincethe Church said on Thursday. Apart from them, theWhile Ukraine boasts two other self-styled Orthodox 'churches', one of which even has its own self-proclaimed 'patriarch',experts have repeatedly warned."A significant presence of the canonical church is a must, since it will be just a schismatic gathering, which can only create yet another schismatic religious institution," senior fellow with the Russian Institute of Strategic Studies, Oleg Nemenskiy, earlier told RT.observed by the Orthodox Church, and caused a bitter row with the Moscow Patriarchate.The "independent" status of the church, desired by senior Ukrainian officials, has turned out to be much less impressive than initially advertised. Earlier this month, theIf this church actually emerges, it would be far more restricted in its actions than the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church. While it is a constituent part of the Moscow Patriarchate, it is essentially free to act on its own, while only its head must be approved in Moscow.