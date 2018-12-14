© AP Photo/Santiago Billy



Mexico's top security official said Wednesday the government will close off illegal entries at its southern border with Guatemala, but didn't say how the country plans to do it.Interior Secretary Olga Sanchez Cordero also said the migrant caravans that crossed the southern border in October "is no longer an issue."The new administration has mobilized material and equipment to improve conditions at the migrants' shelter in the northern border city of Tijuana, but problems continue because the Central American there are frustrated by the slow pace at which U.S. officials are processing asylum requests.Sanchez Cordero said Mexico will promote a "Christmas at Home" campaign to encourage many of the migrants to return to their home countries for the holidays."In the south there will be only one entry, on the bridge," she said. "Sanchez Cordero offered no details on how that would be done, however.In late October, Mexican authorities briefly tried to block a migrant caravan from crossing the river with ranks of police and military personnel, a helicopter and boats but the migrants crossed anyway.