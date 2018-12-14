© Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan REUTERS/Umit Bektas; (R) FILE PHOTO: American army vehicles drive north of Manbij. Reuters/Rodi Said



The US must have Kurdish militias withdraw from the Syrian town of Manbij, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Friday, otherwise he will order his troops to take the key settlement.The threat, delivered during a speech in Istanbul, ramps up Erdogan's rhetoric targeting the YPG militias. Earlier on Wednesday, he publicly complained thatAnkara considers Syrian Kurdish paramilitaries as an extension of the Turkey-based anti-government guerrillas and brands the YPG as terrorists."Manbij is a place where Arabs live, but they have surrendered the area to the terror organization," the Turkish president told a judiciary conference.Manbij is located west from the Euphrates river on a key road leading to the city of Aleppo. Turkey considers all parts of Syria bordering it as sensitive from the standpoint of security, but reluctantly agreed that the US could deal with the situation east of the river, where historically Kurdish lands are located.Earlier this week, Erdogan announced his intention to launch a military operation in the Kurdish areas "within days." In the speech he confirmed the plans, saying Turkey was "determined to bring peace and security to the areas east of the Euphrates."