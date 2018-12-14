© Abduljabbar Zeyad/Reuters



"The UN will play a leading role in the port and this will facilitate the humanitarian access and the flow of goods to the civilian population. And it will improve the living conditions for millions of Yemenis. The agreement could "be a starting point for peace and for ending [the] humanitarian crisis in Yemen."

Warring sides in Yemen's conflict have agreed to a cease-fire for the key port city of Hudaydah.aimed at ending nearly four years of civil war.The Red Sea port city of Hudaydah is the main lifeline for two-thirds of the country, andThe Yemeni government, which is supported by Saudi Arabia and its military allies, has been battling the Iran-backed Huthi rebels for nearly four years.Civilians have borne the brunt of the conflict, which has killed over 10,000 people and created what the United Nations has called the world's worst humanitarian crisis.